Update 1.1.2

fixed the reward chest on OmniBolt's Lair not showing up in multiplayer.



The new pet added from the last update will now only drop from defeating OmniBolt.





Added the ability to sell items inside the storage chest.



Loot that you do not pick up during a level is automatically added to your storage inside the tavern.



Added an auto sell function inside of the option menu which will sell any items of the rarity's you have selected when you run over said item, so you no longer have to do it one by one.



When you select your four defenses at the start of a level they will be saved so that on the next level you will not have to reselect them.



BUG Fixes/Minor Changes