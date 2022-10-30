Hello there! It's me once again, little update for you tonight. This update is not supposed to corrupt any save files since i have not edited the map at all, it should be perfectly fine.
Here's the changelog for this update:
Director's Cut v3.05
Changed:
- Fire and enemies' blood doesn't do splash on liquids anymore.
- Ceiling huggers fire damages has been reduced.
- Monsters in the forest won't go towards your location anymore unless you are close enough to them so they start chasing you.
- Reject have lesser chance to insta kill you.
- Marks where shelves can be pushed on the floor are now more visible.
- Gaz mask UI have been updated.
- Black UI background was too small to fill the whole screen, it now is perfectly fitting.
- Arenas now restart by pressing any key upon death instead of getting player to the main menu every time they die.
Fixed:
- The Reject hit box has been optimized.
- BloodWalker hit box has been optimized.
- Bear heads can't stay stuck in their firing animation anymore.
- 1st floor riddle file black screen issue have been fixed it's now impossible to get stuck with a black screen reading files.
- Crossair and automap have been hidden in the difficulty setting menu.
- Some weapon names were not meant to be seen like the one showing "TortureExpert" It now is hidden.
- Floating missing actor signs map17 have been replaced with something more creepy and fitting.
Added:
- Lady Jaguar idle frame.
- Reject attack frames.
- Field of view setting in the options menu.
- New statue pushing sound effect.
- Beretta clip drop sound effect.
Changed files in this update