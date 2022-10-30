 Skip to content

Dismantled Director's cut update for 30 October 2022

Update

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9829827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there! It's me once again, little update for you tonight. This update is not supposed to corrupt any save files since i have not edited the map at all, it should be perfectly fine.

Here's the changelog for this update:

Director's Cut v3.05

Changed:

  • Fire and enemies' blood doesn't do splash on liquids anymore.
  • Ceiling huggers fire damages has been reduced.
  • Monsters in the forest won't go towards your location anymore unless you are close enough to them so they start chasing you.
  • Reject have lesser chance to insta kill you.
  • Marks where shelves can be pushed on the floor are now more visible.
  • Gaz mask UI have been updated.
  • Black UI background was too small to fill the whole screen, it now is perfectly fitting.
  • Arenas now restart by pressing any key upon death instead of getting player to the main menu every time they die.

Fixed:

  • The Reject hit box has been optimized.
  • BloodWalker hit box has been optimized.
  • Bear heads can't stay stuck in their firing animation anymore.
  • 1st floor riddle file black screen issue have been fixed it's now impossible to get stuck with a black screen reading files.
  • Crossair and automap have been hidden in the difficulty setting menu.
  • Some weapon names were not meant to be seen like the one showing "TortureExpert" It now is hidden.
  • Floating missing actor signs map17 have been replaced with something more creepy and fitting.

Added:

  • Lady Jaguar idle frame.
  • Reject attack frames.
  • Field of view setting in the options menu.
  • New statue pushing sound effect.
  • Beretta clip drop sound effect.

