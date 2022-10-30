Hello there! It's me once again, little update for you tonight. This update is not supposed to corrupt any save files since i have not edited the map at all, it should be perfectly fine.

Here's the changelog for this update:

Director's Cut v3.05

Changed:

Fire and enemies' blood doesn't do splash on liquids anymore.

Ceiling huggers fire damages has been reduced.

Monsters in the forest won't go towards your location anymore unless you are close enough to them so they start chasing you.

Reject have lesser chance to insta kill you.

Marks where shelves can be pushed on the floor are now more visible.

Gaz mask UI have been updated.

Black UI background was too small to fill the whole screen, it now is perfectly fitting.

Arenas now restart by pressing any key upon death instead of getting player to the main menu every time they die.

Fixed:

The Reject hit box has been optimized.

BloodWalker hit box has been optimized.

Bear heads can't stay stuck in their firing animation anymore.

1st floor riddle file black screen issue have been fixed it's now impossible to get stuck with a black screen reading files.

Crossair and automap have been hidden in the difficulty setting menu.

Some weapon names were not meant to be seen like the one showing "TortureExpert" It now is hidden.

Floating missing actor signs map17 have been replaced with something more creepy and fitting.

Added: