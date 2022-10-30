October Client Patch and Fall Balance Changes Part I (Forglar Swamp)

Client Changes

Lobby

Re-added the Drums of War display in the lobby. This will be cycled to automatically if you wait or you can click the third pip under the display that initially shows Quests

Fixed Custom Game creation to show the full map name when selecting the map

In-Game Messages and Localization

When the client connects, it will now download the rules text from the game api in order to make sure rules text and descriptions are up to date

Art & Effects

Fixed an issue that could cause units to have visual artifacts (black lines usually) around them

Changed the visual effect for Spell Resistance to use the new effect that was added for the Shattered Peaks shrine bonus (for performance reasons)

Fall Balance Changes Part 1

For today, we have started to introduce the Fall balance changes. Due to the size of these changes, they will be rolled out over a number of days. Today's update brings changes to Forglar Swamp. More details can be found at http://forums.poxnora.com/