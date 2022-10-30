 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 30 October 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.12.7] Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9829798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed : Renamed skill's "Effect Range" to "Area of Effect"
Changed : Changed the toggle [Use top-left multiplier when auto-buying from shop] to [Use top-left multiplier for pet auto-buy and upgrade queue], which now affects not only shop items but also any upgrades
Fixed : When talismans from dungeon chests are auto-disassembled by pets, it didn't increase disassemble # in Talisman page
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Changed files in this update

