Changed : Renamed skill's "Effect Range" to "Area of Effect"
Changed : Changed the toggle [Use top-left multiplier when auto-buying from shop] to [Use top-left multiplier for pet auto-buy and upgrade queue], which now affects not only shop items but also any upgrades
Fixed : When talismans from dungeon chests are auto-disassembled by pets, it didn't increase disassemble # in Talisman page
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 30 October 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.12.7] Hotfix
Changed files in this update