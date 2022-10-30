 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 30 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 30 Changelog Ver. 1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9829695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Move the villain animation to GBA style
  2. Optimize the level performance
  3. Increase the marriage system (not really a system, the final level before the field will send a ring, currently only open to the lekado)
  4. Various other minor issues

Next update preview (after the version number 1.2.0)

  1. linkage of secondary ancient style game "chivalry travel song", new magic cave level, otherworldly visitors 1, otherworldly visitors 1
  2. Completely installed the marriage system, through the dialogue in the level to accumulate good feelings, and finally give a ring to propose
  3. Fix the ending of the painting performance effect

Finally

The last thing you need to do is to add a group.
Need a strategy to add a group ah must add a group!
Need a strategy, add a group, must add a group!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1902791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link