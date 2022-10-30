RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 30 Changelog Ver. 1.1.7

- Move the villain animation to GBA style
- Optimize the level performance
- Increase the marriage system (not really a system, the final level before the field will send a ring, currently only open to the lekado)
- Various other minor issues
Next update preview (after the version number 1.2.0)
- linkage of secondary ancient style game "chivalry travel song", new magic cave level, otherworldly visitors 1, otherworldly visitors 1
- Completely installed the marriage system, through the dialogue in the level to accumulate good feelings, and finally give a ring to propose
- Fix the ending of the painting performance effect
Finally
Changed files in this update