AI War 2 update for 29 October 2022

5.522 Secret Factions

Share · View all patches · Build 9829673 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.522_Secret_Factions

A really large amount in this one, particularly on the modding front. There are a handful of bugfixes in here, and a number of balance tweaks and tunings, and also a new galaxy option called Secret Faction Details, which does rather what it says on the tin.

It's hard to go into as much detail as I would like on this, because there's really just a laundry list of lots of unconnected things, including with the mods. I would try to summarize a bit more, but in some respects it would be repeating almost the entire release notes above. There are new foes in some mods, better balance in others, and in general lots of things resulting from feedback and testing. Be sure to check out the full list above, and give some of those mods a go if you haven't tried them yet. No separate downloads required!

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)

