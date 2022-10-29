BALLYGON Version 2.1.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9829640 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy

BALLYGON Version 2.1.1 is a minor bug fix update to improve the overall experience. In addition to the bug fixes, Auto Cutscene is now available in the Extra Exchange! The initial stage fly-in, Fall Out, and Goal

cutscenes will automatically be set at the fastest speed. This means you won't have to press a button to quickly go to the next scene.

Version 2.1.1 Patch Notes

Auto Cutscene has been added to the Extra Exchange

The game will automatically speed up the stage fly-in cutscene.

Fall Out and Goal cutscenes will automatically advance to the next scene at the earliest actionable moment.

Adjusted outline for player position at the closest zoom level on the Mini Map.

This improves visual clarity when zoomed in.

Fixed errors with the Course Timer

Fixed Course Timer resetting when using Retry Button, Instant Retry, Skip Stage, and Modifier Mode Apply Button

Course Timer now continues when paused during gameplay

Fixed error with Course Timer unlock function in Token Exchange

This affected players using save data from versions previous to 2.0.

View a list of all changes in the BALLYGON Press Kit.

Join the Seeha Circle community on Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/xZdWemZdye

Follow BALLYGON on Twitter:

@ballygon

Thank you for playing BALLYGON.

I hope you enjoy the game and please look forward to more exciting updates!

-Anthony Seeha