Halloween Hotfix 2.9.75

This patch addresses a few issues that slipped through with the major Halloween Horrors update, and improves overall stability.
Patch 2.9.75 Changelog:
-
Increased poison dart rifle clip size by 1
-
Increased poison dart rifle rate of fire by 10%
-
Slight increased to accuracy of poison dart rifle
-
Decreased stamina cost for Tyrant bracing a bit
-
Fixed cryo acid pools being able to overlap each other
-
Fixed an issue where kill credit was not shown correctly for dart kills in some cases
-
Fixed dinos sometimes not triggering correct sounds / animations when entering death state from poison darts
-
Added new status effect icons that show for dinos when they have the poison status from the poison dart rifle
-
Survival mode: fixed the upgraded sniper rifle having swapped 3rd and 1st person firing sounds
-
Improved server stability, fixed some verbose logging that was causing slowdown
-
Set a proportional limit of 4 on Bruisers in Get To The Chopper mode by default
-
Fixed turrets in GTTC mode being non-hostile
-
Fixed a lighting error on GTTC RuthlessSnow
-
Resolved issues with Deformus, Trickster, Imperius, Reflected Ruby Cerato items
-
Fixed polarized sunglasses having same colour as hipster sunglasses
-
Improved facial animation weighting on Trapper character models
-
Small fix/tweak to a Cryo mutation mesh
-
Fixed a few description typo's
Special Event Now LIVE
Halloween Horrors is in full effect, with spooky drops and a horrifying horde of new looks in-store! The event concludes on November 14th, plenty of time to scare yourself silly. Thanks for playing, and..
Happy Halloween!
-The Primal Carnage Team
