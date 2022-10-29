 Skip to content

Primal Carnage: Extinction update for 29 October 2022

Halloween Hotfix 2.9.75

Primal Carnage: Extinction update for 29 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch addresses a few issues that slipped through with the major Halloween Horrors update, and improves overall stability.

Patch 2.9.75 Changelog:

  • Increased poison dart rifle clip size by 1

  • Increased poison dart rifle rate of fire by 10%

  • Slight increased to accuracy of poison dart rifle

  • Decreased stamina cost for Tyrant bracing a bit

  • Fixed cryo acid pools being able to overlap each other

  • Fixed an issue where kill credit was not shown correctly for dart kills in some cases

  • Fixed dinos sometimes not triggering correct sounds / animations when entering death state from poison darts

  • Added new status effect icons that show for dinos when they have the poison status from the poison dart rifle

  • Survival mode: fixed the upgraded sniper rifle having swapped 3rd and 1st person firing sounds

  • Improved server stability, fixed some verbose logging that was causing slowdown

  • Set a proportional limit of 4 on Bruisers in Get To The Chopper mode by default

  • Fixed turrets in GTTC mode being non-hostile

  • Fixed a lighting error on GTTC RuthlessSnow

  • Resolved issues with Deformus, Trickster, Imperius, Reflected Ruby Cerato items

  • Fixed polarized sunglasses having same colour as hipster sunglasses

  • Improved facial animation weighting on Trapper character models

  • Small fix/tweak to a Cryo mutation mesh

  • Fixed a few description typo's

Special Event Now LIVE

Halloween Horrors is in full effect, with spooky drops and a horrifying horde of new looks in-store! The event concludes on November 14th, plenty of time to scare yourself silly. Thanks for playing, and..

Happy Halloween!

-The Primal Carnage Team

Primal Carnage: Extinction Content Depot 321361
