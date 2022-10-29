Halloween Hotfix 2.9.75

Share · View all patches · Build 9829602 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This patch addresses a few issues that slipped through with the major Halloween Horrors update, and improves overall stability.

Patch 2.9.75 Changelog:

Increased poison dart rifle clip size by 1

Increased poison dart rifle rate of fire by 10%

Slight increased to accuracy of poison dart rifle

Decreased stamina cost for Tyrant bracing a bit

Fixed cryo acid pools being able to overlap each other

Fixed an issue where kill credit was not shown correctly for dart kills in some cases

Fixed dinos sometimes not triggering correct sounds / animations when entering death state from poison darts

Added new status effect icons that show for dinos when they have the poison status from the poison dart rifle

Survival mode: fixed the upgraded sniper rifle having swapped 3rd and 1st person firing sounds

Improved server stability, fixed some verbose logging that was causing slowdown

Set a proportional limit of 4 on Bruisers in Get To The Chopper mode by default

Fixed turrets in GTTC mode being non-hostile

Fixed a lighting error on GTTC RuthlessSnow

Resolved issues with Deformus, Trickster, Imperius, Reflected Ruby Cerato items

Fixed polarized sunglasses having same colour as hipster sunglasses

Improved facial animation weighting on Trapper character models

Small fix/tweak to a Cryo mutation mesh

Fixed a few description typo's

Special Event Now LIVE

Halloween Horrors is in full effect, with spooky drops and a horrifying horde of new looks in-store! The event concludes on November 14th, plenty of time to scare yourself silly. Thanks for playing, and..

Happy Halloween!

-The Primal Carnage Team