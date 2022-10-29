 Skip to content

Aeternum Vale update for 29 October 2022

Update 0.2.1 "Beyond the Veil" is Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.2.1 – Beyond the Veil

  • A new location to explore in Eventide Plains: Bygone Manor! Follow the pumpkins!
  • Smashable Pumpkins!
  • New cutscenes!
  • Miscellaneous fixes!

Keep in mind some of the changes might not work optimally with an existing save file. If you encounter issues with new content, you might have to start a new game.

For further questions, please drop by our Community Discord Server! -> https://discord.gg/S4hCcE7

Happy Halloween Everyone! ːsteamhappyː

