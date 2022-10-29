Update 0.2.1 "Beyond the Veil" is Live!

Update 0.2.1 – Beyond the Veil

A new location to explore in Eventide Plains: Bygone Manor! Follow the pumpkins!

Smashable Pumpkins!

New cutscenes!

Miscellaneous fixes!

Keep in mind some of the changes might not work optimally with an existing save file. If you encounter issues with new content, you might have to start a new game.

For further questions, please drop by our Community Discord Server! -> https://discord.gg/S4hCcE7

Happy Halloween Everyone! ːsteamhappyː