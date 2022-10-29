Update 0.2.1 "Beyond the Veil" is Live!

Update 0.2.1 – Beyond the Veil
- A new location to explore in Eventide Plains: Bygone Manor! Follow the pumpkins!
- Smashable Pumpkins!
- New cutscenes!
- Miscellaneous fixes!
Keep in mind some of the changes might not work optimally with an existing save file. If you encounter issues with new content, you might have to start a new game.
For further questions, please drop by our Community Discord Server! -> https://discord.gg/S4hCcE7
Happy Halloween Everyone! ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update