UPDATE 6 - NOW LIVE

Back from vacation with a new update! This one got pushed back a bit due to some tricky new bugs, but it is now live! This update focuses mainly on user experience improvements and under-the-hood technical fixes to make the game more stable and performant.

Added dynamic bus route map that appears between each stage, showing your progress through the current run

Added title cards which appear at the beginning of each level

Reworked the level changing system under the hood in order to allow for the above features, a change which will allow for a bunch more cool features in the future

Reworked the projectile collision system. This should be largely invisible to players, but allows for the creation of a wide variety of new projectile types

Fixed an audio bug related to explosion sounds

Added explosive barrels

Added new ending stage: edge o’ town