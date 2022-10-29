 Skip to content

Escape From Meat City update for 29 October 2022

UPDATE 6 - NOW LIVE

Escape From Meat City update for 29 October 2022

UPDATE 6 - NOW LIVE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back from vacation with a new update! This one got pushed back a bit due to some tricky new bugs, but it is now live! This update focuses mainly on user experience improvements and under-the-hood technical fixes to make the game more stable and performant.

  • Added dynamic bus route map that appears between each stage, showing your progress through the current run
  • Added title cards which appear at the beginning of each level
  • Reworked the level changing system under the hood in order to allow for the above features, a change which will allow for a bunch more cool features in the future
  • Reworked the projectile collision system. This should be largely invisible to players, but allows for the creation of a wide variety of new projectile types
  • Fixed an audio bug related to explosion sounds
  • Added explosive barrels
  • Added new ending stage: edge o’ town

