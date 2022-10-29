Taming System, Cyberspace Battles, New buildings

Good evening dear community!

We just won our first Festival Prize this week! Yay!!!! Best Audio at the SBGames 2022. We were also finalists in the same event. I had the opportunity to share the game directly with the audience and I think I'm ready to release an upgraded version to you!

Sorry for taking so long to publish the next update. I was collecting every suggestion new players sent me and adding new features to the game. I have been adding quite a lot of new features to the game and working on the improvements you suggested!

Ne features include:

• New NPCs;

• You can now find the cyberhelmets and explore the cyberspace;

• Fight Viruses in Cyberspace;

• New soundtracks Cyberfunk I and II by Alex Sachi and Luã;

• New achievements;

• We finally launched our TAMING SYSTEM!!!! You unlock it after you restore the Trophy Room;

We have new buildings unlocked:

• Nuclear Power Plant;

• Geothermal Power Plant;

• The community;

• Trophy Room;

• Almeida Mansion.

These are the complexes already unlocked during the Early Access:

• Command Center;

• Radio Tower;

• Hospital;

• Hotel;

• Heliport;

• Airport;

• River Cruise;

• Hydroelectric Power Plant;

• Water Treatment Station;

These are the next complexes I am working on towards the end of the development:

• Harbor;

• Research Center;

• Underground complex (PART VI);

I am working to conclude Part V around Christmas. I had previously planned to release all the remaining buildings and mechanics all at once. But since there are so many people hitting my email box and this build already looked super great at the festival I thought it was time to publish it for you. In the next months, I will be working at the Harbor and the underwater level, as well as the fishing system. Be patient!

Ah! Aline and I already started working on the Grand Finale Part VI as well and it looks INSANE!!!

If you get lost or stuck in the game, be sure to check our WIKI: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Dino_Hazard_Wiki

If you are enjoying the experience so far, would you please review the game on the Steam Store page? This would help us gain more visibility and may accelerate the final production phase.

If you want to read about Dino Hazard projects, like the comic book, figures, books, etc:

Our website: https://en.dinohazard.com/games

Our wiki: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Dino_Hazard_Wiki

Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dino.hazard/

Our Twitter: @_DinoHazard

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/H67t5pztqF

Our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/colecionadoresdeossos

May you have a great weekend with health and peace.

Jurassic greetings,

BoneCollectors.