Build 9829387 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed physics issue with the dead bodies in the Chainsaw Psycho boss area where projectiles (specifically rockets from the Rocket Launcher) would sometimes pass through the bodies and out of the map.

-Slightly increased pickup hitbox size for the Dynamite and Lockpick.