Minor fixes

Small fixes were made. Mainly things that I forgot to add before release, to be honest.
- Duruduru: Lucius Malecius first interaction had a wrong direction change for the player sprite.
- Duruduru: The Merchant wouldn't sell the second item. Now fixed.
- Graveville: Mausoleum transfer events were directed to the correct map.
- Graveville: Grotto 1 didn't have a treasure chest inside.
The game should update on its own. If it doesn't, please navigate to your Steam library, right click on A Spooky Teaparty and validate the files.
Thank you!
