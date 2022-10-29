 Skip to content

A Spooky Teaparty update for 29 October 2022

Minor fixes

Build 9829328

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fixes were made. Mainly things that I forgot to add before release, to be honest.

  • Duruduru: Lucius Malecius first interaction had a wrong direction change for the player sprite.
  • Duruduru: The Merchant wouldn't sell the second item. Now fixed.
  • Graveville: Mausoleum transfer events were directed to the correct map.
  • Graveville: Grotto 1 didn't have a treasure chest inside.

The game should update on its own. If it doesn't, please navigate to your Steam library, right click on A Spooky Teaparty and validate the files.

Thank you!

