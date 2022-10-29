Minor fixes

Small fixes were made. Mainly things that I forgot to add before release, to be honest.

Duruduru: Lucius Malecius first interaction had a wrong direction change for the player sprite.

Duruduru: The Merchant wouldn't sell the second item. Now fixed.

Graveville: Mausoleum transfer events were directed to the correct map.

Graveville: Grotto 1 didn't have a treasure chest inside.

The game should update on its own. If it doesn't, please navigate to your Steam library, right click on A Spooky Teaparty and validate the files.

Thank you!