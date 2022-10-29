Patch notes for version 0.4.33

Changelog

◆ New Paths and Crafts search function for the Learn panel.

◆ Adaptations overhaul.

◆ Now both suns & moons and real-time are displayed for tooltip durations in-game.

◆ Adult trait now lasts for 52 Suns.

◆ New visuals for Earth Shrine and a new Practice Field construction for Geomancers.

◆ Leader orders can now be given to children.

◆ Any Collector can now obtain Mithril Miner with at least 15 Minds.

◆ Trade offers can only be seen in the Innkeeper's Crafts panel.

◆ Innkeepers can now craft an item called Inn Package. It has five quality tiers (Poor to Exceptional). They can only serve people waiting with Inn Packages in the stockpile. Each package requires certain craftable items based on their quality. Foreign customers pay more Coins based on the quality of the package offered by the Innkeeper. (4-18) (always tries to serve the better)

◆ Fishing Rod is now a trinket.

◆ Merchants now arrive with fancy clothes.

◆ Trappers now also receive Critter Skin from traps.

◆ Reduced Leather Workshop's Endurance significantly.

◆ Durable Cap now also grants +26 Endurance.

◆ Bloody Facepaint now lasts longer for more Influence generation.

◆ Stat modifier changes to Prayer blessings of Domain believers.

◆ Children can now visit Inn Tables to fulfill their needs with packages.

◆ Innkeepers no longer need to serve all customers before collecting their gold from the ground.

◆ New practice field for Hydromancers.

◆ Raidrunners changes.

◆ Needs merchant now sells Poor Inn Package.

◆ Domesticated Animals can mate and produce newborns now.

◆ Inn Hub now comes with 12 packages, and the Poor Inn Package requires Plainshroom instead of Sauteed.

◆ Increased Merchant and Visitor spawn chance.

◆ Nursemaids can become Lorekeepers.

◆ New craft activity for Inn Package crafting and reward stack changes.

◆ Rocky Speech Platform is now black.

◆ Added Magnanery prerequisite to all Starcloth tailoring craftables.

◆New practice constructions for Pyromancer and Radiancer.

◆ Hunters now also haul Bones.

◆ Removed "Goblin in a Box: Philosopher"

◆ Added Clay resource to Goldmane's shop in Lindaris.

◆ Clay, Chunk of Rock, and Tree Trunk resources are cheaper in Goldmane's shop.

◆ Reduced Fortune Tellers' injury chance to 5%.

◆ New archetype for Herbalist: Brewer. Comes with a doodad called Herbalist's Cauldron.

◆ Three craftables for Brewer: Chamomile Tea, Strong Chamomile Tea, and Meadow Breeze.

◆ New practice construction for Shadowmancers.

◆ Price reduction to Leader craftables.

◆ Characters prioritize sitting spots over inn meal tables now.

◆ Asking a leader for advice now applies a condition called "Leader's Advice" that improves Path Point generation on further worktimes.

◆ Unifier now goes away after picking it.

◆ New icon for Whimsical.

◆ Cost reduction to "X Grower" perks.

◆ Restored 5 Tree Grower perks for Foresters.

◆ Sleeping quarters now reward the right energy replenisher trait.

◆ Reduced Ranch's Endurance.

◆ Doubled the duration of domesticated animals being undomesticated after not being fed.

◆ Increased domesticated animal feeding activity weights.

◆ Refactoring Crafts panel.

◆ Injuries are no longer permanent, and all fortune chances have been reduced.

◆ Fixed Solid Leather armor having the wrong cost.

◆ Fixed an issue that makes the characters pass their assignments to another character.

◆ Fixed an issue where settlers could only visit the small inn tables to ask for service.

◆ Fixed Stone Sleeping Quarter's prerequisite where it needed Brickmolder's Workshop wrongly.

◆ Fixed wrong stat prerequisites of several items.