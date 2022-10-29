 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MH-Zombie update for 29 October 2022

Difficulty Update Posted!

Share · View all patches · Build 9829272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Difficulty Update Posted!

I've changed the physics menu to a Game Difficulty menu, with the option to select between the three physics modes AND three difficulty levels-

Easy: Rotor-strike detection is turned off, dying merely resets you to the FARP (except in the end-game scenario), and you have 20 seconds to stop zombies beyond the trigger perimeter.

Medium: Rotor-strike detection is turned off, you have two additional backup aircraft, and you have 15 seconds to stop zombies beyond the trigger perimeter.

Hard: Rotor-strike detection is on, you have no additional backup aircraft, and you have 10 seconds to stop zombies beyond the trigger perimeter.

Have fun, and thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

MH-Zombie Content Depot 1429351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link