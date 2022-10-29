Difficulty Update Posted!

I've changed the physics menu to a Game Difficulty menu, with the option to select between the three physics modes AND three difficulty levels-

Easy: Rotor-strike detection is turned off, dying merely resets you to the FARP (except in the end-game scenario), and you have 20 seconds to stop zombies beyond the trigger perimeter.

Medium: Rotor-strike detection is turned off, you have two additional backup aircraft, and you have 15 seconds to stop zombies beyond the trigger perimeter.

Hard: Rotor-strike detection is on, you have no additional backup aircraft, and you have 10 seconds to stop zombies beyond the trigger perimeter.

Have fun, and thanks for your support!