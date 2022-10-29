1.1.10 Balance Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9829271 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This is the first of a series of balance passes I will do on Skill formulas and Monsters that use these Skills. The issue was scaling damage based on target's stat, and this overall has been reduced significantly so that the endgame isn't a cakewalk. Getting there has it's own challenges.

Glow from Gargoyle now does [Targets All--Deals [7% CurrentMana] [1% >MaxHealth] - [0-100% >MAG] and Blinds.] from [Targets All--Deals [10% CurrentMana] [2% >MaxHealth] - [0-100% >MAG] and Blinds.]

Challenge from Bugbear now does [Deals [MaxHealth 10%] [>MaxHealth 1%] - [50% >ATK].] from [Deals [MaxHealth 10%] [>MaxHealth 4%] - [50% >ATK].]

Acid from Wyvern now does [Deals [7% CurrentHealth] [30% MAG] - [0-100% >MAG].] from [Deals [10% CurrentHealth] [40% MAG] - [0-100% >MAG].]

Swallow from Brocken now does [Deals [3% MaxHealth] [10% >CurrentHealth] - [0-100% >MAG].] from [Deals [3% MaxHealth] [50% >CurrentHealth] - [0-100% >MAG].]

Haymaker from Bonehead now has a Mana Cost of 7 from 16.

Fireball from Naga now does [Deals [30% MAG 7% CurrentMana] - [0-100% >MAG].] from [Deals [40% MAG 10% CurrentMana] - [0-100% >MAG].]

Lightning Bolt from Giant now does [Deals [40% MAG 10% >MAG] - [0-100% >MAG].] from [Deals [40% MAG 20% >MAG] - [0-100% >MAG].]

Incinerate from Hellhound now does [3xRandom Targets--Deals [5% CurrentMana] [1% >CurrentMana] - [0-100% >MAG].] from [3xRandom Targets--Deals [5% CurrentMana] [4% >CurrentMana] - [0-100% >MAG].]

Exile from R.Scorpian now does [Deals [2% MaxHealth] [5% CurrentHealth] - [0-100% >MAG].] from [Deals [2% MaxHealth] [10% CurrentHealth] - [0-100% >MAG].]

Blizzard from Sasquatch now does [Targets All--Deals [4% MaxMana 1% >MaxMana] - [0-100% >MAG].] from [Targets All--Deals [4% MaxMana 2% >MaxMana] - [0-100% >MAG].]

Flame Wall from Terragon now does [3xRandom Targets--Deals [50-200% >MAG] * [4% CurrentMana]

[0-100% >MAG].] from [3xRandom Targets--Deals [50-200% >MAG] * [5% CurrentMana] - [0-100% >MAG].]

Blade Barrier from Oblivion now does [2xRandom Targets--Deals [100-1000% Accuracy] [1% CurrentMana] - [0-100% >MAG].] from [2xRandom Targets--Deals [100-1000% Accuracy] [2% CurrentMana] - [0-100% >MAG].]

Vortex from Wurm now does [2xRandom Targets--Deals [40% MAG 7% >CurrentMana] - [0-100% >MAG].] from [2xRandom Targets--Deals [40% MAG 10% >CurrentMana] - [0-100% >MAG].]

Natural Gems have been updated as they offered too much Stat Boosts when alot of them are socketed. This caused issues and is now adjusted with the new values.

Rough Glass now have [+1] SPD from [+3.]

Rough Amber now have [+1] ATK from [+3.]

Rough Coral now have [+1] MAG from [+3.]

Rough Obsidian now have [+4] Health from [+10.]

Rough Meteorite now have [+4] Mana from [+10.]

Refined Glass now have [+3] SPD from [+4.]

Refined Amber now have [+3] ATK from [+4.]

Refined Coral now have [+3] MAG from [+4.]

Refined Obsidian now have [+7] Health from [+17.]

Refined Meteorite now have [+7] Mana from [+17.]

Polished Glass now have [+4 +1% SPD] from [+6 +1%.]

Polished Amber now have [+4 +1% ATK] from [+6 +1%.]

Polished Coral now have [+4 +1% MAG] from [+6 +1%.]

Polished Obsidian now have [+12 +1% Health] from [+24 +1%.]

Polished Meteorite now have [+12 +1% Mana] from [+24 +1%.]

Flawless Glass now have [+5 +2% SPD] from [+8 +2%.]

Flawless Amber now have [+5 +2% ATK] from [+8 +2%.]

Flawless Coral now have [+5 +2% MAG] from [+8 +2%.]

Flawless Obsidian now have [+13 +2% Health] from [+31 +2%.]

Flawless Meteorite now have [+13 +2% Mana] from [+31 +2%.]

Perfect Glass now have [+5 +3% SPD] from [+10 +3%.]

Perfect Amber now have [+5 +3% ATK] from [+10 +3%.]

Perfect Coral now have [+5 +3% MAG] from [+10 +3%.]

Perfect Obsidian now have [+13 +3% Health] from [+38 +3%.]

Perfect Meteorite now have [+13 +3% Mana] from [+38 +3%.]

Thank you and enjoy the update.

PS. The Wikipedia will be updated soonish.