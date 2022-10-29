Small Update 1: Bug fixes

Hey All

Really small update here to fix some major issues, there might still be small ones after this, just bear with me.

What's Fixed?

Fixed: Issue causing the cut scenes to not play correctly; was a white screen like you got flash-banged

Fixed: Issue causing incorrect collisions

Fixed: Issue causing house door to open slowly

Fixed: Issue causing game to load slowly

Overall, like I said quick small update sorry for the issues it has caused. If you run into anymore bugs be sure to report them to me via Discord or Steam Discussions.

Note: you might need to replay the game depending on what you missed or got glitched on

Thanks for bearing with me!

~ Fitzy

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058970/For_What_Will_Come/