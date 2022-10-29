Trifox - 1.0.2.0

Hi everyone!

Another round of player feedback and general improvements have made it into the game.

Most notably the newly added ability to skip the intro cinematic and hubworld cutscenes.

This was a common requested feature, especially from a lovely bunch of speedrunners who have pickup up the game.

(Check out the speedrunning channel on our Discord if you want to see what kind of crazyness they have been coming up with to get that fastest time possible.)

Note that at this moment in time only the Intro, outro and the hubworld monitor and loadoutroom reveal cinematics will be skippable by holding down the interact button.

The gameplay cinematics that are part of the levels remain non-skippable until further notice.

As always feel free to join our Discord (http://discord.trifox-game.com/) and let us know what you think of the game and/or the changes made within this patch.

If you've been playing the game and enjoyed your time with it, please consider leaving us a review as this really helps us out a great deal <3.

All the best,

The Trifox dev team

And now the full patch notes:

HUD and UI

Added some music and SFX to the splash screens

Fixed the spacing on the pause menu buttons to ensure all languages fit correctly

Fixed an issue where the current level name in the pause menu wouldn't update when changing the language to and from Chinese

Design and Balance Changes

Player Abilities

Flamethrower turret

Reduced the min required distance from 2m to 1m

Audio Changes

Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the music to no longer be playing correctly when returning to hub or title screen during certain cinematics

Level Changes

Intro

Gameplay

The intro cinematic can now be skipped.

Hubworld

Gameplay

The initial hubworld cinematic can now be skipped.

The loadout room + first world unlock cinematics can now be skipped. The doors still open normally but without the cinematic being in control so that the player gets the player feedback of what has happened.

All the screen cinematics can now be skipped.

2-3 The Factory

Fixed

The loot chests rewarded at the end of the level will now spawn at the next checkpoint so they will respawn properly when checkpoint resetting or loading from a save.

3-2 A Cold Climb

Fixed

Fixed an issue where certain ground collision objects were set to an incorrect layer. This allowed you to blink into the floor and accidentally end up in the water when you didn’t want to.

3-3 Summit Trials

Fixed

Fixed an issue where the air vortex tunnel door collider could close a fraction too soon, causing you to get stuck in the air vortex top section depending on your speed moving through the tunnel. This was caused by the trigger zone that's responsible for closing the door is hugging the door collider. These have now been air gapped by 1.5m. Extra safeties have also been added so the door will re-open if it was closed and the player is still inside the top section. In this case the player can jump back into the air vortex and the door will open allowing the player to exit without having to resort to a checkpoint reset.

Extended the trigger zone used for culling destructibles, loot & wild ice on the mountain peak, so you don't see stuff pop in/out when standing on the furthest floating rocks.

3-4 Unstable Grounds

Gameplay

Added deployment blockers on top of the crystals to avoid issues where deployables would be placed exactly on top of the crystal and thus preventing the deployable from applying its effects.

Showdown

Gameplay

Improved the health strip visualization on the arm weak points.

Improved the damage visualization on the arm weak points.

Improved targeting of the weak points when playing the game with mouse and keyboard

Improved the tightness of the boss hazard collisions

Fixed

Added missing sfx to the arms when damaging them.

Outro Cinematics

