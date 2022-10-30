 Skip to content

Trombone Champ update for 30 October 2022

v1.08 is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.08 is now live! This one adds a bunch of fun stuff:

  • Score Graph: You can now view a graph of your scores when you complete a song. We will continue to adjust and improve this graph in future updates!
  • Bass Trombone: There's a new sound set, the bass trombone, which is available by default!
  • Selectable Character Vibes: In the character select screen, you can now select "jubilant" or "estudious" character vibes. This mostly affects how much the character dances and bounces around while playing.
  • Audio Buffer Settings: In the settings menu, you can now manually adjust the audio buffer. Decreasing this value will slightly improve audio latency. Please note: adjusting this setting is only recommended for users with powerful computers. Reducing it too much will lead to weird audio issues and slow-motion gameplay.
  • Save Backups: The game should now create a backup of your save as soon as you select a save slot in the loading screen. If your save becomes corrupted for some reason while playing the game, you should be able to use the backup instead of losing everything!
  • New Track: Martian Killbots!!!
  • Once again, made short notes slightly more forgiving.

Apologies for the delay on this one - the past week was extremely busy. Look forward to lots of more updates soon!

