v1.08 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9829172 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.08 is now live! This one adds a bunch of fun stuff:

Score Graph: You can now view a graph of your scores when you complete a song. We will continue to adjust and improve this graph in future updates!

You can now view a graph of your scores when you complete a song. We will continue to adjust and improve this graph in future updates! Bass Trombone: There's a new sound set, the bass trombone, which is available by default!

There's a new sound set, the bass trombone, which is available by default! Selectable Character Vibes: In the character select screen, you can now select "jubilant" or "estudious" character vibes. This mostly affects how much the character dances and bounces around while playing.

In the character select screen, you can now select "jubilant" or "estudious" character vibes. This mostly affects how much the character dances and bounces around while playing. Audio Buffer Settings: In the settings menu, you can now manually adjust the audio buffer. Decreasing this value will slightly improve audio latency. Please note: adjusting this setting is only recommended for users with powerful computers. Reducing it too much will lead to weird audio issues and slow-motion gameplay.

In the settings menu, you can now manually adjust the audio buffer. Decreasing this value will slightly improve audio latency. Please note: adjusting this setting is only recommended for users with powerful computers. Reducing it too much will lead to weird audio issues and slow-motion gameplay. Save Backups: The game should now create a backup of your save as soon as you select a save slot in the loading screen. If your save becomes corrupted for some reason while playing the game, you should be able to use the backup instead of losing everything!

The game should now create a backup of your save as soon as you select a save slot in the loading screen. If your save becomes corrupted for some reason while playing the game, you should be able to use the backup instead of losing everything! New Track: Martian Killbots!!!

Martian Killbots!!! Once again, made short notes slightly more forgiving.

Apologies for the delay on this one - the past week was extremely busy. Look forward to lots of more updates soon!