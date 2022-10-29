Version 10.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9829101 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy

I think I fixed the Steam achievements DLL problem. I just changed the source code to unlock the achievement 10 times in a loop, because the third party Steam plugin seemed kinda random. Also a couple of fixes to the BATTLES DLC.

Complete list of fixes:

SOURCE CODE:

-Fixed Steam achievements problem (I think).

SCRIPTS:

-(BATTLES) Fixed bug where Cooper would not disappear after initial dialogue on plantation.

-(BATTLES) Players starts with machete instead of axe in Loma Larga battle.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-(BATTLES) Added a couple medkits in a crate at the start of Loma Larga battle.