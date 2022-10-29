Update Number ?

Everything but the boss fight is playable!
Sometimes you get an extra life or two during puzzles. so uh. try not to do that XD
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Everything but the boss fight is playable!
Sometimes you get an extra life or two during puzzles. so uh. try not to do that XD
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update