Update Pre-Alpha 1.11 | Log-Based Building System, Tutorial & More!

Hello survivors! In this update we bring incredible features that we have wanted to implement for a long time, and now they are finally implemented! Make sure to join our discord for any news.

First of all, we have the most important implementation, we have added a log-based placing system to our building system! This will make base construction and resource gathering much more interesting. This will be very handy in co-op with your friends, as with a team you will work faster.

So because of this implementation, we have added a new item, the log. You can obtain logs by chopping a tree down, and you can pick them up and carry up to 2 logs and progressively place them into your construction blueprint. Not every single build part has the log-based system implemented, as for example we didn't think that it would fit very well on chairs, campfires, etc. but we are totally open to any suggestions and feedback on this thought!

Next up we have implemented a new tutorial system. We have added this feature as we have got a lot of feedback from players that don't really know what to do at the start when they are playing for the first time.

With that said we have also fixed some bugs and leveled the gameplay combat experience, by modifying some of the animals and creatures' health, attack range and more. We cant wait until you start building with your friends and keep exploring the mysteries of the island.

