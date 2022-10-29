Punch Planet - Version 0.7.6

Version 0.7.6 is now released!

This patch brings gameplay features, balance adjustments, and animation improvements.

Read the full detail changelog here

Momentum

Added concept of momentum to the game. Works same way as the push back calculation where you can supply distance, frames, and speed factor to have the character slide to a stop. All characters will now slide forward slightly when ending a dash, or performing a DTC, and additionally Dog when he stops from a run. Momentum can carry passed an attack that gets used, allowing moves to hit farther than before and the possibility of combos that were not possible from a stand-still.

Hit Sparks

Adjusted various hit spark positions.

Jumping Normal Attacks

Many jumping normal attacks have had their animations, active frames, frame advantage, hit/hurt boxes adjusted. Should make the air game a bit more nuanced.

Hit Sequences - Spin

Added "Spin" hit animation and updated many attacks to use it.

Hit Sequences - Knockdowns

Adjusted all knockdown animations and how their physics get applied.

Taunts

Some taunts now have a small non-cancellable hit box that does 1 damage.

DTC

Movement now uses momentum instead of engine physics, moves slightly farther than before and allows better followups after the post-DTC attack.

Dashes - Forward

Now appliers a small amount of momentum at the end of recovery, moves slightly farther than before and allows better followups after the post-dash attack.

Throws

Updated various throw-tech animations.

Attacks - Move Boxes

Some moves have had their movement boxes extended during startup, this will help them push the defender out more and improve the visual look.

Roy

Idle: Updated animation

Dash.Forward: Decreased distance

Dash.Backward: Updated animation

Throw.Forward: Increased juggle x velocity

Taunt: Added hit box

Jp.LP: Decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Jp.LK: Increased block stun

St.MP: Decreased recovery frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Cr.MP: Updated animation, decreased recovery frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Jp.MP: Decreased block stun

Cr.MK: Extended hit box range

Jp.MK: Increased block stun

Cr.HP: Extended move box range

Jp.HP: Decreased active frames, decreased hit stun, raised bottom of hit / hurt boxes

St.HK.Fast: Decreased juggle x velocity

St.HK.Both: Updated animation, moves slightly farther

Jp.HK: Decreased active frames

Headbutt.All: Extended move box range, adjusted juggle physics / knockdown frames (net same)

Cid

Walks: Updated animation

Dash.Forward: Decreased distance

Taunt: Updated animation

St.LP: Extended hurt box bottom

Jp.LP: Decreased hit stun, increased block stun

Jp.LK: Increased block stun

St.MP.Fast: Adjusted animation, decreased followthrough / recovery frames, decreased decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Cr.MP.Charged: Decreased juggle x velocity

Jp.MP.Fast: Decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Jp.MP.Charged: Decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Jp.HP.Fast: Decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Cr.HK: Decreased pushback on hit

Jp.HK: Decreased active frames, decreased hit stun, increased block stun

KnifeRush.All: Extended move box range, retracted hit box range, updated animation

KnifeRush.EX: Adjusted knockdown

KnifeWheel.All: Decreased juggle spike x velocity

Super.Ball: Extended move box range

Tyara

Dash.Forward: Decreased distance

JTC: Updated animation

ATC: Updated animation

Throw.Backward: Increased animation horizontal distance

Death: Updated animation

Jp.LP: Retracted hit box range, retracted hit box bottom, updated animation

Jp.LK: Decreased active frames, retracted hit box range, increased block stun

Cr.MP: Decreased juggle x velocity

Jp.MP: Retracted hurt box range

Jp.MK: Updated animation, decreased active frames

St.HP: Adjusted knockdown, extended move box range

Jp.HP: Increased active frames, retracted hit box range

Jp.Splash: Increased active frames

Jp.HK: Decreased block stun

Shield.All: Extended move box range

Shield.L/M/H: Updated animation, moves slightly farther

Shield.EX: Adjusted reversal knockdown

HeadLopper.M/H: Removed OTG

BreakYourBones.L/M/H: Updated animation

Dog

Collision Boxes: Extended standing / crouching hurt box width

Dash.Forward: Decreased distance

Death: Updated animation

Jumps.All: Updated animation

St.LP: Decreased hit stop

Cr.LP: Decreased hit stop

Jp.LP: Decreased active frames, decreased block stun

St.LK: Decreased hit stop

Cr.LK: Decreased hit stop

Jp.LK: Hit box now moves downwards

St.MP: Decreased hit stop, increased push back

Cr.MP: Decreased hit stop

Jp.MP: Decreased active frames, extended hit box range, updated animation

St.MK: Decreased first hit-1 hit stop, increased hit-1 block stun / adv, increased followthrough frames, increased hit-2 block stun / adv

St.HP: Now special cancellable, increased push back, adjusted hit box, decreased followthrough / recovery frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Cr.HP: Increased push back

Jp.HP: Decreased active frames, decreased hit stun

St.HK: Adjusted juggle physics

Jp.HK: Decreased hit stun, updated animation

Run->Slide.Both: Decreased juggle x velocity

Run->Slide.EX: Extended armor from run into slide startup, decreased block stun / adv

Run->MidStrike.Regular: Now causes a knockdown, adjusted juggle physics, increased startup frames, increased followthrough / recovery frames, increased animation horizontal distance, adjusted hit box positioning, decreased block advantage, decreased push back on block

Run->MidStrike.EX: Increased reversal knockdown frames, extended move box range

Run->LeapStrike.Regular: Now causes a hard knockdown on hit, increased juggle value

Run->LeapStrike.EX: Now causes a hard knockdown on hit, decreased juggle value, extended run armor through startup

Run->Stop.Both: Now uses momentum instead of engine movement (EX farther than Regular)

Super.Run: Increased horizontal distance

Agent G

Jumps.All: Updated animation

Dash.Forward: Decreased distance

Throw.Backward: No longer causes wall bounce

Taunt: Added hit box

Jp.LP: Decreased hit stun, Decreased block stun

Jp.LK: Increased active frames, Increased block stun

St.MP: Decreased followthrough frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Cr.MP: Updated animation, retracted hit box range, retracted hurt box range

Jp.MK: Updated animation

Cr.HP: Updated animation, retracted hit box range

Jp.HP: Decreased hit stun, retracted hit box range

St.HK: Extended move box range

Jp.HK: Decreased active frames, hit box now moves downwards

LunarDisc.All: Updated animation

Maxx

Dash.Forward: Decreased distance

St.LP: Updated animation, decreased hit stun / adv

Cr.LP: Updated animation, decreased hit stun / adv

Jp.LP: Decreased active frames, retracted first frame hit box range, hit box now travels downwards

St.LK: Now chains into St.MK, increased push back

Jp.LK: Decreased active frames

Cr.MP: Retracted hit box range, updated animation

Fw.MP.Fast: No longer chainable into St.HP (only charged version)

Jp.MP: Updated animation

St.MK: Updated animation, increased push back, increased followthrough / recovery frames, decreased hit stun / adv, decreased block stun / adv

Jp.MK: Retracted hit box bottom, added additional hit box

St.HP: Updated animation, extended move box range, increased push back, increased followthrough frames, increased hit stun / adv, increased block stun / adv

Fw.HP.Both: Extended move box range

Jp.HP: Decreased actrive frames, extended first hit box range, hit box now travels downwards, decreased juggle

St.HK: Decreased startup frames, decreased followthrough / recovery frames, decreased hit / block stun, increased hit / block adv, decreased juggle value

Cr.HK: Decreased juggle value, extended move box range, adjusted initial hit box, retracted initial hurt box

Jp.HK: Decreased active frames, decreased hit stun

HookSwing.All: Extended move box range, decreased startup frames

HookSwing.L: Decreased push back on hit, decreased damage, decreased dtc adv

HookSwing.H: Decreased followthrough frames, increased damage, increased block adv, decreased juggle value, increased knockdown frames

HookSwing.EX: hit-2 no longer cancellable into jump, adjusted hit-2 juggle physics

Buff-U.Regular: Can now cancel recovery into Supers and EX.Buff-U

Buff-U.Regular.Buffed: Now deactivates Buff-U during startup

Buff-U.EX: Can now cancel recovery into Supers

Super.LastCall.Normal: Extended move box range

Super.LastCall.Buffed: Updated animation

ARN-01D

Jump.Forward: Increased distance

Dash.Forward: Decreased distance

Throw.Backward: Decreased juggle distance

Taunt: Added hit box

Jp.LP: Increased block stun

Cr.LK: Adjusted cancel window into SquatKicks

SquatKicks: Decreased followthrough frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Cr.HP: Can now hold to repeat attacks, decreased active frames, increased followthrough frames, adjusted hit box positioning, decreased push back, decreased hit stun / adv, decreased block stun / adv

Jp.HK: Decreased active frames

RapidTaser.All: Increased damage, extended move box range, adjusted knockdown physics, increased horizontal distance,

RapidTaser.H: Now causes hard knockdown

OrbitalStrike.EX: Increased followthrough frames

Gat

Idle: Updated animation

Walks.All: Updated animation

Dash.Forward: Updated animation, decreased distance

Jumps.Landing: Updated animation

Jumps.Normal.Backward: Decreased distance

Jumps.Cancelled: Added separate jumps when cancelled from a normal attack

Throw.Backward: No longer causes a wall bounce

Death: Updated animation

JTC: Updated animation

Normals.Airborne.All: Adjusted juggle physics

St.LP: Decreased hit stop, updated animation

Cr.LP: Decreased hit stop, updated animation

St.LK: Updated animation

St.MP: Decreased hit stop, updated animation, hit box now travels outwards

Cr.MP: Decreased hit stop, updated animation, hit box now travels outwards

Jp.MP: Retracted hit box bottom

St.MK: Decreased hit stop

Cr.MK: Updated animation, increased startup frames, extended cancel window into heavy normals, hit box now travels outwards but starts reduced, increased hit stun / adv, increased block stun / adv

Jp.MK: Updated animation, no longer crosses up, retracted hit box range

St.HP: Updated animation, increased recovery frames, extended move box range, hit box now travels downwards and outwards, increased hit stun, decreased hit adv, decreased block stun / adv

Cr.HP: Hit box now travels upwards and outwards

Jp.HP: Updated animation, decreased hit stun, extended first frame hit box range, added additional hit boxes that travel downwards

St.HK: Adjusted upper hit box positioning, upper hit box now travels outwards, decreased block stun / adv

Fw.HK: Removed startup hit invul, retracted airborne startup state hurt box bottom

Levitate.Regular->Kick: Updated animation

PrismCell.All: Extended move box range, increased juggle distance

PrismCell.L/M/H: Attacker and defender now briefly glow a color when ejected to signify T-Meter/E-Meter/H-Meter being gained

PrismCell.EX: Now super cancellable

Gem.EX: Decreased reversal juggle distance

Read the full detail changelog here.

The Future - New Hotness

Just wanted to say a few words about where we are in regards to our substantial "new hotness" update that is in the works. Right now most of the big tech hurdles are out of the way but there are still some loose ends to finish up and features that need to be re-implemented, and it is still very much in a "programmer UI" state. A brief run down of what you can expect to see in this update:

New and improved netcode: Fully rebuilt lobby system with more player and multi-station support, more features, and better connectivity.

Upgraded version of Unity: Gain a lot of workflow, performance, a feature improvements that have been added to Unity over the years, will however lose DX9 support and gain DX11/Vulkan support. Performance is generally a little worse raw fps wise, but much smoother.

New and improved menu system: Fully rebuilt UI for navigating the menus in the game and getting into a match. Much snappier, much easier to use, hopefully much improved overall.

New and improved in-game UI: Much more animated and intuitive in-game UI (health, meter, etc) This update will serve as a big foundational upgrade for the game and allow future improvements to be made much easier. Once we've made a polish pass and have it closer to release I plan having a public test through our discord, so please keep an eye on it in the coming months.

Thank you for your continued patience and support - Willpower