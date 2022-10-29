Punch Planet - Version 0.7.6

Version 0.7.6 is now released!
This patch brings gameplay features, balance adjustments, and animation improvements.
Read the full detail changelog here
Momentum
Added concept of momentum to the game. Works same way as the push back calculation where you can supply distance, frames, and speed factor to have the character slide to a stop. All characters will now slide forward slightly when ending a dash, or performing a DTC, and additionally Dog when he stops from a run. Momentum can carry passed an attack that gets used, allowing moves to hit farther than before and the possibility of combos that were not possible from a stand-still.
Hit Sparks
Adjusted various hit spark positions.
Jumping Normal Attacks
Many jumping normal attacks have had their animations, active frames, frame advantage, hit/hurt boxes adjusted. Should make the air game a bit more nuanced.
Hit Sequences - Spin
Added "Spin" hit animation and updated many attacks to use it.
Hit Sequences - Knockdowns
Adjusted all knockdown animations and how their physics get applied.
Taunts
Some taunts now have a small non-cancellable hit box that does 1 damage.
DTC
Movement now uses momentum instead of engine physics, moves slightly farther than before and allows better followups after the post-DTC attack.
Dashes - Forward
Now appliers a small amount of momentum at the end of recovery, moves slightly farther than before and allows better followups after the post-dash attack.
Throws
Updated various throw-tech animations.
Attacks - Move Boxes
Some moves have had their movement boxes extended during startup, this will help them push the defender out more and improve the visual look.
Roy
- Idle: Updated animation
- Dash.Forward: Decreased distance
- Dash.Backward: Updated animation
- Throw.Forward: Increased juggle x velocity
- Taunt: Added hit box
- Jp.LP: Decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Jp.LK: Increased block stun
- St.MP: Decreased recovery frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Cr.MP: Updated animation, decreased recovery frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Jp.MP: Decreased block stun
- Cr.MK: Extended hit box range
- Jp.MK: Increased block stun
- Cr.HP: Extended move box range
- Jp.HP: Decreased active frames, decreased hit stun, raised bottom of hit / hurt boxes
- St.HK.Fast: Decreased juggle x velocity
- St.HK.Both: Updated animation, moves slightly farther
- Jp.HK: Decreased active frames
- Headbutt.All: Extended move box range, adjusted juggle physics / knockdown frames (net same)
Cid
- Walks: Updated animation
- Dash.Forward: Decreased distance
- Taunt: Updated animation
- St.LP: Extended hurt box bottom
- Jp.LP: Decreased hit stun, increased block stun
- Jp.LK: Increased block stun
- St.MP.Fast: Adjusted animation, decreased followthrough / recovery frames, decreased decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Cr.MP.Charged: Decreased juggle x velocity
- Jp.MP.Fast: Decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Jp.MP.Charged: Decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Jp.HP.Fast: Decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Cr.HK: Decreased pushback on hit
- Jp.HK: Decreased active frames, decreased hit stun, increased block stun
- KnifeRush.All: Extended move box range, retracted hit box range, updated animation
- KnifeRush.EX: Adjusted knockdown
- KnifeWheel.All: Decreased juggle spike x velocity
- Super.Ball: Extended move box range
Tyara
- Dash.Forward: Decreased distance
- JTC: Updated animation
- ATC: Updated animation
- Throw.Backward: Increased animation horizontal distance
- Death: Updated animation
- Jp.LP: Retracted hit box range, retracted hit box bottom, updated animation
- Jp.LK: Decreased active frames, retracted hit box range, increased block stun
- Cr.MP: Decreased juggle x velocity
- Jp.MP: Retracted hurt box range
- Jp.MK: Updated animation, decreased active frames
- St.HP: Adjusted knockdown, extended move box range
- Jp.HP: Increased active frames, retracted hit box range
- Jp.Splash: Increased active frames
- Jp.HK: Decreased block stun
- Shield.All: Extended move box range
- Shield.L/M/H: Updated animation, moves slightly farther
- Shield.EX: Adjusted reversal knockdown
- HeadLopper.M/H: Removed OTG
- BreakYourBones.L/M/H: Updated animation
Dog
- Collision Boxes: Extended standing / crouching hurt box width
- Dash.Forward: Decreased distance
- Death: Updated animation
- Jumps.All: Updated animation
- St.LP: Decreased hit stop
- Cr.LP: Decreased hit stop
- Jp.LP: Decreased active frames, decreased block stun
- St.LK: Decreased hit stop
- Cr.LK: Decreased hit stop
- Jp.LK: Hit box now moves downwards
- St.MP: Decreased hit stop, increased push back
- Cr.MP: Decreased hit stop
- Jp.MP: Decreased active frames, extended hit box range, updated animation
- St.MK: Decreased first hit-1 hit stop, increased hit-1 block stun / adv, increased followthrough frames, increased hit-2 block stun / adv
- St.HP: Now special cancellable, increased push back, adjusted hit box, decreased followthrough / recovery frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Cr.HP: Increased push back
- Jp.HP: Decreased active frames, decreased hit stun
- St.HK: Adjusted juggle physics
- Jp.HK: Decreased hit stun, updated animation
- Run->Slide.Both: Decreased juggle x velocity
- Run->Slide.EX: Extended armor from run into slide startup, decreased block stun / adv
- Run->MidStrike.Regular: Now causes a knockdown, adjusted juggle physics, increased startup frames, increased followthrough / recovery frames, increased animation horizontal distance, adjusted hit box positioning, decreased block advantage, decreased push back on block
- Run->MidStrike.EX: Increased reversal knockdown frames, extended move box range
- Run->LeapStrike.Regular: Now causes a hard knockdown on hit, increased juggle value
- Run->LeapStrike.EX: Now causes a hard knockdown on hit, decreased juggle value, extended run armor through startup
- Run->Stop.Both: Now uses momentum instead of engine movement (EX farther than Regular)
- Super.Run: Increased horizontal distance
Agent G
- Jumps.All: Updated animation
- Dash.Forward: Decreased distance
- Throw.Backward: No longer causes wall bounce
- Taunt: Added hit box
- Jp.LP: Decreased hit stun, Decreased block stun
- Jp.LK: Increased active frames, Increased block stun
- St.MP: Decreased followthrough frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Cr.MP: Updated animation, retracted hit box range, retracted hurt box range
- Jp.MK: Updated animation
- Cr.HP: Updated animation, retracted hit box range
- Jp.HP: Decreased hit stun, retracted hit box range
- St.HK: Extended move box range
- Jp.HK: Decreased active frames, hit box now moves downwards
- LunarDisc.All: Updated animation
Maxx
- Dash.Forward: Decreased distance
- St.LP: Updated animation, decreased hit stun / adv
- Cr.LP: Updated animation, decreased hit stun / adv
- Jp.LP: Decreased active frames, retracted first frame hit box range, hit box now travels downwards
- St.LK: Now chains into St.MK, increased push back
- Jp.LK: Decreased active frames
- Cr.MP: Retracted hit box range, updated animation
- Fw.MP.Fast: No longer chainable into St.HP (only charged version)
- Jp.MP: Updated animation
- St.MK: Updated animation, increased push back, increased followthrough / recovery frames, decreased hit stun / adv, decreased block stun / adv
- Jp.MK: Retracted hit box bottom, added additional hit box
- St.HP: Updated animation, extended move box range, increased push back, increased followthrough frames, increased hit stun / adv, increased block stun / adv
- Fw.HP.Both: Extended move box range
- Jp.HP: Decreased actrive frames, extended first hit box range, hit box now travels downwards, decreased juggle
- St.HK: Decreased startup frames, decreased followthrough / recovery frames, decreased hit / block stun, increased hit / block adv, decreased juggle value
- Cr.HK: Decreased juggle value, extended move box range, adjusted initial hit box, retracted initial hurt box
- Jp.HK: Decreased active frames, decreased hit stun
- HookSwing.All: Extended move box range, decreased startup frames
- HookSwing.L: Decreased push back on hit, decreased damage, decreased dtc adv
- HookSwing.H: Decreased followthrough frames, increased damage, increased block adv, decreased juggle value, increased knockdown frames
- HookSwing.EX: hit-2 no longer cancellable into jump, adjusted hit-2 juggle physics
- Buff-U.Regular: Can now cancel recovery into Supers and EX.Buff-U
- Buff-U.Regular.Buffed: Now deactivates Buff-U during startup
- Buff-U.EX: Can now cancel recovery into Supers
- Super.LastCall.Normal: Extended move box range
- Super.LastCall.Buffed: Updated animation
ARN-01D
- Jump.Forward: Increased distance
- Dash.Forward: Decreased distance
- Throw.Backward: Decreased juggle distance
- Taunt: Added hit box
- Jp.LP: Increased block stun
- Cr.LK: Adjusted cancel window into SquatKicks
- SquatKicks: Decreased followthrough frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Cr.HP: Can now hold to repeat attacks, decreased active frames, increased followthrough frames, adjusted hit box positioning, decreased push back, decreased hit stun / adv, decreased block stun / adv
- Jp.HK: Decreased active frames
- RapidTaser.All: Increased damage, extended move box range, adjusted knockdown physics, increased horizontal distance,
- RapidTaser.H: Now causes hard knockdown
- OrbitalStrike.EX: Increased followthrough frames
Gat
- Idle: Updated animation
- Walks.All: Updated animation
- Dash.Forward: Updated animation, decreased distance
- Jumps.Landing: Updated animation
- Jumps.Normal.Backward: Decreased distance
- Jumps.Cancelled: Added separate jumps when cancelled from a normal attack
- Throw.Backward: No longer causes a wall bounce
- Death: Updated animation
- JTC: Updated animation
- Normals.Airborne.All: Adjusted juggle physics
- St.LP: Decreased hit stop, updated animation
- Cr.LP: Decreased hit stop, updated animation
- St.LK: Updated animation
- St.MP: Decreased hit stop, updated animation, hit box now travels outwards
- Cr.MP: Decreased hit stop, updated animation, hit box now travels outwards
- Jp.MP: Retracted hit box bottom
- St.MK: Decreased hit stop
- Cr.MK: Updated animation, increased startup frames, extended cancel window into heavy normals, hit box now travels outwards but starts reduced, increased hit stun / adv, increased block stun / adv
- Jp.MK: Updated animation, no longer crosses up, retracted hit box range
- St.HP: Updated animation, increased recovery frames, extended move box range, hit box now travels downwards and outwards, increased hit stun, decreased hit adv, decreased block stun / adv
- Cr.HP: Hit box now travels upwards and outwards
- Jp.HP: Updated animation, decreased hit stun, extended first frame hit box range, added additional hit boxes that travel downwards
- St.HK: Adjusted upper hit box positioning, upper hit box now travels outwards, decreased block stun / adv
- Fw.HK: Removed startup hit invul, retracted airborne startup state hurt box bottom
- Levitate.Regular->Kick: Updated animation
- PrismCell.All: Extended move box range, increased juggle distance
- PrismCell.L/M/H: Attacker and defender now briefly glow a color when ejected to signify T-Meter/E-Meter/H-Meter being gained
- PrismCell.EX: Now super cancellable
- Gem.EX: Decreased reversal juggle distance
Read the full detail changelog here.
The Future - New Hotness
Just wanted to say a few words about where we are in regards to our substantial "new hotness" update that is in the works. Right now most of the big tech hurdles are out of the way but there are still some loose ends to finish up and features that need to be re-implemented, and it is still very much in a "programmer UI" state. A brief run down of what you can expect to see in this update:
- New and improved netcode: Fully rebuilt lobby system with more player and multi-station support, more features, and better connectivity.
- Upgraded version of Unity: Gain a lot of workflow, performance, a feature improvements that have been added to Unity over the years, will however lose DX9 support and gain DX11/Vulkan support. Performance is generally a little worse raw fps wise, but much smoother.
- New and improved menu system: Fully rebuilt UI for navigating the menus in the game and getting into a match. Much snappier, much easier to use, hopefully much improved overall.
- New and improved in-game UI: Much more animated and intuitive in-game UI (health, meter, etc) This update will serve as a big foundational upgrade for the game and allow future improvements to be made much easier. Once we've made a polish pass and have it closer to release I plan having a public test through our discord, so please keep an eye on it in the coming months.
Thank you for your continued patience and support - Willpower
Changed files in this update