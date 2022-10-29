 Skip to content

Beasts Shall Rise update for 29 October 2022

Room Scale Snap Turning FIXED

Build 9828985

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you know what room scale snap turning is you'll know how big a deal this fix is. If not, then basically prior to this fix whenever you move in the real world you would get a pivot offset on your player rotations. Not that noticeable if you stay absolutely still while playing, but a major problem if you move around. Thanks to the clever boffins at MIT for solving this very complex problem!

At the moment I've given the new turning similar characteristics to that which you've already experienced. Except that if you jolt the thumbstick past 3/4 of it's travel you'll get a double speed turn rate, which is useful in fast skirmishes but also retains the slower fine control over direction. All these variables will be exposed to you in the up-coming user options menu.....

Beasts Shall Rise Content Depot 963721
