Hey there Cutie Club,
We have a lot of new features, improvements and fixes in our latest Update 1.3.
Nintendo Switch & PlayStation Releases
Jelly Codes
Want to share a Jelly with a friend? We’ve introduced Jelly Codes – a 32 character passcode for trading jellies.
Bring your Jelly to Gabby and she can take your Jelly and give you a code in return. If your friend gave you a code, Gabby can take that code and give you a Jelly in return.
Jelly Names
Many players wanted to give different names to Jellies. We’ve now added a hotkey to rename your Jelly.
Permanent Jellies + Jelly Relics
We had a lot of requests from players who wanted to keep some of their Jellies forever. In this update, we’ve changed how the Jelly Relic system works to allow you to decide which Jellies will turn into relics.
Jellies will no longer automatically turn into relics as you feed them items. Instead, when their relic meter is full, the Jellies will sparkle. Playing your flute 3 times on a sparkling Jelly will turn them into a relic.
Jelly Traits
Now that the relic system has changed, we had to change how the trait system worked. Now when a Jelly trait activates, the relic meter will decrease.
We also had to update several traits to match these changes; so make sure to read your notebook.
Improvements
- A lot of performance improvements!
- Replace MonoGame with FNA on Xbox
- Add rumble feedback on game controller
- Add Jelly renaming and Jelly codes
- Update Jelly relic & traits systems
- Add Jelly relic tutorial for updated system
- Jellies now sparkle at max relic meter
- Focus new item on pickup when hotbar is empty
- Sort notebook map waypoints based on Y position
- Codex details unlock through gameplay
- Display sad icon in notebook when over farm limit
- Display sad icon in HUD when over farm limit
- Improve item hover feedback in bag
- Default to newest objective first in quest details
- Default to sorted by title in Cutiepedia
- Implement auto-pickup while running (hold action key)
- Add cooldown timer to Friend Finder Activated notification
- Show base item value in shop
- Improved relic meter colors in quick info
Fixes
- Fixed jelly abilities activating when sleeping
- Fixed jelly balloon jitter
- Fixed infinite alchemy combo in certain conditions
- Fixed digest time label including speed modifier
- Fixed competition hotkey showing B instead of X
- Fixed precision loss in fade in/out effects on consoles
- Fixed issue when camera shake and fade out are running simultaneously
- Fixed Moonsick No More achievement not unlocking via remove trait
- Fixed Moonsick No More achievement not unlocking via breeding
- Fixed Applause trait not working in certain conditions
- Fixed Hidden Power achievement not unlocking in certain conditions
- Fixed Master Rancher achievement not unlocking in certain conditions
- Fixed Gerba’s landfill achievement not unlocking at 25/50 completion
- Fixed Crystal SFX is played 3 times for 1 crystal pickup
- Fixed shrine HUD not refreshing on season change
- Fixed bloom weather not rendering particles
- Fixed island texture positioning on title screen
- Fixed jelly quick info stat bar overflowing in certain conditions
