Note: This post originally appeared on alchemiccutie.com

Hey there Cutie Club,

We have a lot of new features, improvements and fixes in our latest Update 1.3.

Nintendo Switch & PlayStation Releases

Read the status update at alchemiccutie.com

Jelly Codes

Want to share a Jelly with a friend? We’ve introduced Jelly Codes – a 32 character passcode for trading jellies.

Bring your Jelly to Gabby and she can take your Jelly and give you a code in return. If your friend gave you a code, Gabby can take that code and give you a Jelly in return.

Jelly Names

Many players wanted to give different names to Jellies. We’ve now added a hotkey to rename your Jelly.

Permanent Jellies + Jelly Relics

We had a lot of requests from players who wanted to keep some of their Jellies forever. In this update, we’ve changed how the Jelly Relic system works to allow you to decide which Jellies will turn into relics.

Jellies will no longer automatically turn into relics as you feed them items. Instead, when their relic meter is full, the Jellies will sparkle. Playing your flute 3 times on a sparkling Jelly will turn them into a relic.

Jelly Traits

Now that the relic system has changed, we had to change how the trait system worked. Now when a Jelly trait activates, the relic meter will decrease.

We also had to update several traits to match these changes; so make sure to read your notebook.

Improvements

A lot of performance improvements!

Replace MonoGame with FNA on Xbox

Add rumble feedback on game controller

Add Jelly renaming and Jelly codes

Update Jelly relic & traits systems

Add Jelly relic tutorial for updated system

Jellies now sparkle at max relic meter

Focus new item on pickup when hotbar is empty

Sort notebook map waypoints based on Y position

Codex details unlock through gameplay

Display sad icon in notebook when over farm limit

Display sad icon in HUD when over farm limit

Improve item hover feedback in bag

Default to newest objective first in quest details

Default to sorted by title in Cutiepedia

Implement auto-pickup while running (hold action key)

Add cooldown timer to Friend Finder Activated notification

Show base item value in shop

Improved relic meter colors in quick info

Fixes