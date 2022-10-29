 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Abstract Grind update for 29 October 2022

Patch 2.5 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9828890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Abstract Grind is now 2.5d game! Check out new graphics and more!
Buffed and reworked skills and classes, new utility UI, new mob skills.
Also new Active ability added, "Scourge" - uses energy to damage and push back enemies.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2100301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link