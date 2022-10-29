Abstract Grind is now 2.5d game! Check out new graphics and more!
Buffed and reworked skills and classes, new utility UI, new mob skills.
Also new Active ability added, "Scourge" - uses energy to damage and push back enemies.
Abstract Grind update for 29 October 2022
Patch 2.5 is now live!
