Gelatine update for 29 October 2022

Hotfix for performance issues

Gelatine update for 29 October 2022 · Build 9828881

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixing some things that I forgot to do before pushing the patch live.

  • Turned multithreading back on
    (It was turned off for debug purposes, causing the FPS to absolutely tank)

  • Slightly modified the talent tree, reducing the number of initial options to just three
    (Way too many options were being offered right from the start, which is likely to confuse new players)

  • Fixed a dungeon-related issue where the small area in the lower-right corner of the room was not being loaded

