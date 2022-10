v0136H Patch

A.I - Improved detection and behaviors.

Fixed spawned units not moving.

Engine Update, items tweaks & bug fixing, (added axe sound).

FPS improvements.

Traders removed for the current version. (A new version will be added where more traders will be loaded in special places separately and will contain a lot more gear types)

v0136J

Map: Paradise extra polish + AI presence increased (New AI)

Extra gun sound + Footsteps sounds