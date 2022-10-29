 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gun Ugly update for 29 October 2022

1.1.8 Waking up from the bomb car nightmare

Share · View all patches · Build 9828734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch just allows you to kick bomb cars in nightmare mode again.

this one goes out to all the 1 people playing gun ugly on nightmare mode.

Changed files in this update

Gun Ugly Content Depot 1879971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link