1.1.8 Waking up from the bomb car nightmare

This patch just allows you to kick bomb cars in nightmare mode again.
this one goes out to all the 1 people playing gun ugly on nightmare mode.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch just allows you to kick bomb cars in nightmare mode again.
this one goes out to all the 1 people playing gun ugly on nightmare mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update