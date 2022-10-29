Small update (v1.029)

Very shocking small update! Finally fixed some things that had been bothering me for a while.

Shocking laser and flamethrower felt bit underwhelming compared to other explosive weapons. Now their special effects are also applied with shocking effect.

-Shocking laser and ufo launcher now applies 50% of damage amplification to enemies hit by shocking effect

-Shocking flamethrower not applies full burn duration to enemies hit by shocking effect

-Fixed laser's damage amplification being applied to railgun

-Increased soldier boss grenade damage from 10 to 15

-All explosion effects now appear in front of enemies

-Added light to impact effect

-Added light to special weapons and cursed keys

-"Cursed key have been dropped!" is no longer displayed in speech bubble when curse mod is active

-Fixed shocking flamethrower briefly displayed as explosive flamethrower when exiting level

-Fixed 4th loop being briefly displayed as 5th when entering teleporter

-Some other small fixes