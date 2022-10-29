 Skip to content

The Struggle of Combat update for 29 October 2022

Small update (v1.029)

Share · View all patches · Build 9828687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Very shocking small update! Finally fixed some things that had been bothering me for a while.
Shocking laser and flamethrower felt bit underwhelming compared to other explosive weapons. Now their special effects are also applied with shocking effect.

-Shocking laser and ufo launcher now applies 50% of damage amplification to enemies hit by shocking effect
-Shocking flamethrower not applies full burn duration to enemies hit by shocking effect
-Fixed laser's damage amplification being applied to railgun
-Increased soldier boss grenade damage from 10 to 15
-All explosion effects now appear in front of enemies
-Added light to impact effect
-Added light to special weapons and cursed keys
-"Cursed key have been dropped!" is no longer displayed in speech bubble when curse mod is active
-Fixed shocking flamethrower briefly displayed as explosive flamethrower when exiting level
-Fixed 4th loop being briefly displayed as 5th when entering teleporter
-Some other small fixes

