Breeding, fishing and more!

Hello everyone!
An update is finally here! With a lot of new features and more to come.
Todays update contains:
Fishing
Breeding
New map
New UI
New NPC
More sounds
And more!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone!
An update is finally here! With a lot of new features and more to come.
Todays update contains:
Fishing
Breeding
New map
New UI
New NPC
More sounds
And more!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update