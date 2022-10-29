 Skip to content

Surviving West update for 29 October 2022

Breeding, fishing and more!

Build 9828678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

An update is finally here! With a lot of new features and more to come.

Todays update contains:

Fishing
Breeding
New map
New UI
New NPC
More sounds

And more!

