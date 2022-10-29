Trick or treat!

A Spooky Teaparty is now out! This festive, fun and collectathon-like game features the new adventure of Rover, Summer, Britton and Marina just after the events on Aplestia island! Meet new characters, fight monsters, collect Halloween candy, find secrets and much much more!

Key features

This Halloween themed game promises over 6 hours of playtime, during which you will be summoned to complete quests, do mini-games, solve puzzles, explore secret rooms and other areas, collect many different unique items, battle with savage, ready-to-rumble monsters and talk to the babbling undead! Your trusty Quest Log will always let you know where's what and a magical, fascinating item in the game will even let you change the difficulty if you so desire!

Ready for a new adventure!?

Fun, cynical, groovy, explorative and dungeon-crawly, A Spooky Teaparty follows the steps of Aplestia and will keep you company with its goofiness while satisfying your thirst for exploration and adventure! Prepare your favorite, hot beverage and be ready for a thrilling, new journey!

Reccomended settings for A Spooky Teaparty

I reccomend the following technical options:

Fullscreen -> ON

Fullscreen mode can be toggled ON/OFF with the F4 key too if you want quickness!

FPS Synch -> ON

This option will synchronize newer monitors to the game and cap the frames per second. Turn it OFF if your monitor is below 59Hz only.

Animation Speed -> Faster

Faster animation speed is the best option and will look smooth. Change this setting according to your monitor and your GPU.

Enjoy and have a great Halloween!

