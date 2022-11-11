1.0 is here! DLC too!

Share · View all patches · Build 9828629 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 05:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Hats and Hand Grenades 1.0 is here! New free level and music track! Frog hat! DLC!

In addition to a new free level and hat in the base game, you can now get the all-new Capture the Hat DLC! The paid Hats and Hand Grenade expansion includes:

New "Capture the Hat" mode

5 more levels

5 more hats

5 more music tracks

Support the developer and get the DLC here.

Patch notes:

Camera improvements

End game scoreboard shows "score" column

Grenade explosions can now kill multiple enemies

Color corrections

Tutorial tweaks

Improved player animations

Lowered default volume

New input in lobby menu for removing bots

Improved bot adding

Color corrections on sprites

"+1" sprite appears when player scores

Improved in-game scoreboard design

Changed tutorial music

Updated menus for DLC players

Camera-related crash fix

Updated title menu logo for DLC players

Thanks for your support!