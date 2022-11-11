 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hats and Hand Grenades update for 11 November 2022

1.0 is here! DLC too!

Share · View all patches · Build 9828629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hats and Hand Grenades 1.0 is here! New free level and music track! Frog hat! DLC!

In addition to a new free level and hat in the base game, you can now get the all-new Capture the Hat DLC! The paid Hats and Hand Grenade expansion includes:

  • New "Capture the Hat" mode
  • 5 more levels
  • 5 more hats
  • 5 more music tracks

Support the developer and get the DLC here.

Patch notes:

  • Camera improvements
  • End game scoreboard shows "score" column
  • Grenade explosions can now kill multiple enemies
  • Color corrections
  • Tutorial tweaks
  • Improved player animations
  • Lowered default volume
  • New input in lobby menu for removing bots
  • Improved bot adding
  • Color corrections on sprites
  • "+1" sprite appears when player scores
  • Improved in-game scoreboard design
  • Changed tutorial music
  • Updated menus for DLC players
  • Camera-related crash fix
  • Updated title menu logo for DLC players

Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

Hats and Hand Grenades Depot Depot 1257802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link