1.0 is here! DLC too!

Hats and Hand Grenades 1.0 is here! New free level and music track! Frog hat! DLC!
In addition to a new free level and hat in the base game, you can now get the all-new Capture the Hat DLC! The paid Hats and Hand Grenade expansion includes:
- New "Capture the Hat" mode
- 5 more levels
- 5 more hats
- 5 more music tracks
Support the developer and get the DLC here.
Patch notes:
- Camera improvements
- End game scoreboard shows "score" column
- Grenade explosions can now kill multiple enemies
- Color corrections
- Tutorial tweaks
- Improved player animations
- Lowered default volume
- New input in lobby menu for removing bots
- Improved bot adding
- Color corrections on sprites
- "+1" sprite appears when player scores
- Improved in-game scoreboard design
- Changed tutorial music
- Updated menus for DLC players
- Camera-related crash fix
- Updated title menu logo for DLC players
Thanks for your support!
Changed files in this update