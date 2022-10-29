Halloween Mode (Patch Notes 25)

Halloween Mode

Glistenveld is getting spooky once again with Halloween Mode enabled (until Nov. 10th)!

In Halloween Mode, you will experience the following changes to the game:

Atmosphere - The atmosphere of the game is more dramatic with fog and a change in colour palette!

Pumpkins - You will find random pumpkins in each level. You can harvest these to get a tasty pumpkin stew, which dwarves treat as equippable meals!

Webs - You will find random webs that stick to your dwarves and slow them down!

Bats - When you start a new skirmish mode game, you'll find a few more bats roaming the tunnels!

Bubbling waters - Water has turned greenish and bubbles.

Green blood - Units and creatures flash green when injured, instead of red.

The scary scenario maps Fishbeard's Mining Operation and The Tomb are both challenges built to test your resolve around Halloween! As usual, seasonal modes can be disabled in the options menu under Gameplay > Seasonal.

Patch Notes

By-laws - A new tech that unlocks the ability to define rules for your dwarves' behaviour depending on the circumstances. You can manage whether instructions are carried out, needs are taken care of, when to engage in combat, or whether to risk leaving the safety of your base. For example, if there are a lot of enemies about, you could switch to more restrictive by-laws to keep your working dwarves safe while your warriors deal with the threat!

Control Groups - Control groups have been updated with UI at the top of the screen and should now save & load correctly. When you have units or buildings selected, you can press Ctrl + 1-9 to create a control group. Pressing 1-9 again later or clicking the respective button will reselect those units / buildings again.

Equipment Slots - Equipment has now been split into 4 types: wieldables such as tools or weapons, armour such as helmets, equippable meals and finally accessories such as potions or rings. Potions used to take up the meal slot, and rings used to take up the armour slot.

New Textures - Stone, iron, coal & gems now have new texture variants, to add to the natural visual aesthetic of the underground.

Tutorial 2 - Fixed a bug where it was possible to softlock the second tutorial.

Smuggle Me Timbers - In super rare circumstances the guard would walk across the map instead of out of your way. This was caused by a flaw in our script engine and required a bit of an overhaul to future-proof this problem.

Fixed various other bugs including the world map zooming into the top corner instead of centring on the current level.

This patch is a little lighter due to our focus on preparing for the chapter 2 release, and also having time off to recharge our batteries. Taking breaks is an important part of a healthy workflow!

Until our next update, Happy Halloween!