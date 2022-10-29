-
Fixed another bug regarding automatic ingredient collection with recipe: if the ingredient item in the backpack is less than what the recipe needs, its quantity gets reduced to zero but not destroyed from inventory.
Added a game option to disable mouse click movement
Added a sound and notification each time your combat XP or survival XP levels up
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 29 October 2022
Update 1.55-3 Patch Notes
