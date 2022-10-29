 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 29 October 2022

Update 1.55-3 Patch Notes

Build 9828595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed another bug regarding automatic ingredient collection with recipe: if the ingredient item in the backpack is less than what the recipe needs, its quantity gets reduced to zero but not destroyed from inventory.

  • Added a game option to disable mouse click movement

  • Added a sound and notification each time your combat XP or survival XP levels up

