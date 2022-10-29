early access 1.31.0

Highlights

If you were to lose health during combat while having shields, you lose that amount of shields instead. You also lose a percentage of your total shields (by default it's 80%) after each wave. There's now a wave preview before each wave! You can now plan your strategy before the enemies start rolling in.

8 new cards have been added to the game!

Towers now remember the last targeting priority you assign to them. Also, the key to change target priorities has been changed to right click.

Balance changes

Regarding attrition

Health attrition works differently in Tower Tactics: Liberation compared to other roguelike deckbuilders. In this game, it's very easy to recover health during combats, so hunting as most elites as possible is usually the best strategy, as it usually doesn't have many negative consequences.

With the new Shields mechanic, we open up a lot of new design space, and making health regeneration effects rarer and a bit more costly will make them feel more special and will make each decision the player makes matter more.

Shields have been introduced to the game.

Almost all decks now start with more health and less health regen.

Some health regeneration effects have been reworked into giving shields, and some others have increased a bit in mana cost.

More changes will come in the future regarding the remaining existing ways to regenerate health.

Offerings

New offerings that reduce the amount of shields you lose after each wave have been added to the game! Also, the luck offerings have been buffed:

Common luck offering: +2 luck -> +3 luck

Uncommon luck offering: +3 luck -> +4 luck

Rare luck offering: +4 luck -> +5 luck

Mythic luck offering: +12 luck -> +15 luck

Cards