Death's Playground update for 29 October 2022

Spectator Mode & New-Players Friendly System

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Forced a spectator mode in case you want to see your friends die after you!

  • might have a few bugs as it is just a simple prototype.

New features for easier gameplay as survivor for people beginning to understand the game!

