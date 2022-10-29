End of October Update

The ceratosaurus has been added to the game.

Spawn-Priority is a new system in the game that spawns creatures in your immediate area and nearby areas instead of spawning creatures across the entire map.

Now, the creatures that have recently had their models upgraded or are new creatures use Root Motion for walking, running, and sprinting. This means that their walking lines-up more with the terrain moving under them.

Now, the creatures that have recently had their models upgraded or are new creatures use animation blending for attacking and walking, running, and sprinting.

Now when you eat food you have a chance to eat rarer bits of food to gain extra growth and experience points.

Now when you eat every bite of food you always gain some experience towards the next level.

New gameplay option, Spawn Pausing, this option if enabled will pause the spawning of creatures if the player's creature or camera is moving. This helps reduce the impact of lag spikes from spawning creatures.

Tesselation has been added to the terrain's textures to make them look more 3-dimensional.

Fixed an issue where the camera was rotating slowly when it shouldn't have been.

Land-based AI creatures have been slowed down to 75% of their previous speed.