v1.0.09 update

"- (Bug) Local scores were being overwritten by incorrect leaderboard entries. This affected offline play. The game will now do a one time sync with Steam Leaderboards (when online) to resolve any incorrect local data.

NOTE: This can also be done manually by pressing the L key on the Boot Screen."

An indicator of Steam's online status is now displayed in the lower left corner of the Boot and High Score screens. This should help players know if Steam is connecting properly or not for Leaderboard use.

It has been reported that some people are only seeing one score (their personal score) on each Leaderboard in game on the High Score screen. If this is the case, the game was not able to connect to Steam. There is now an indicator in the lower left corner of the High Score screen that lets you know if Steam was found and connected. If you don't seem to be connecting to Steam, please let me know so I can try to resolve the issue.