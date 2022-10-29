 Skip to content

Halt The Heist! update for 29 October 2022

Now working through Steam-servers!

Share · View all patches · Build 9828406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
Now the game has finally been moved to Steam servers, and there is now an option to migrate your old account to your Steam-account. IF YOU DO NOT DO THIS BEFORE NEW YEARS IT WILL BE DELETED.
We will test and roll out small updates to fix issues if they come, and then look to improve the game further in other ways, mainly the VC. Thanks for your patience, and hopefully the game works better for you guys

