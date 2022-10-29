Hey everyone!
Now the game has finally been moved to Steam servers, and there is now an option to migrate your old account to your Steam-account. IF YOU DO NOT DO THIS BEFORE NEW YEARS IT WILL BE DELETED.
We will test and roll out small updates to fix issues if they come, and then look to improve the game further in other ways, mainly the VC. Thanks for your patience, and hopefully the game works better for you guys
Halt The Heist! update for 29 October 2022
Now working through Steam-servers!
Hey everyone!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update