29.10.2022 Release

New free platform maps for maze playstyle "Space Maze" and "Temple" added
Interactive In-Game Tutorial added
New enemy waves added
New allies; Arabia, Mongolia and India added
New Avatars and Titles added
Evolution Tree of Towers added
Optimization fixes
Unit Selection bug fixed
Seasonal Journey has begun... Your towers will get a new seasonal buff. Check it in-game for details.
Your new scores will be stored as Seasonal. Old highscores will stay as Non-Seasonal
Have Fun...
Changed files in this update