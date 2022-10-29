 Skip to content

Trial Of Empires TD update for 29 October 2022

29.10.2022 Release

29.10.2022 Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New free platform maps for maze playstyle "Space Maze" and "Temple" added
Interactive In-Game Tutorial added
New enemy waves added
New allies; Arabia, Mongolia and India added
New Avatars and Titles added
Evolution Tree of Towers added
Optimization fixes
Unit Selection bug fixed

Seasonal Journey has begun... Your towers will get a new seasonal buff. Check it in-game for details.
Your new scores will be stored as Seasonal. Old highscores will stay as Non-Seasonal

Have Fun...

