 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghost Exile update for 29 October 2022

Update 1.1.1.0b

Share · View all patches · Build 9828363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased the radius of interaction with Timmy
  • The character's speed on the stairs in the museum has been increased
  • AI Improvements - the minimum noise threshold of the microphone has been increased to create a sound that the ghost can hear
  • Fixed a bug where customers could not accompany the soul in the world of shadows
  • Soul in the world of shadows on the map the museum is now being created at a normal height
  • Updated the description of the event in the lobby
  • Reduced RAM load
  • Fixed bugs on some maps

Many people have a question - "how to play an event?". You need to catch Timmy 3 times during the order, after you have caught Timmy 3 times in the basket at the entrance to the house you will receive a gift in the form of a random consumable, as well as the overall progress in the lobby will increase by + 1, that is, you need to play at least 20 matches and catch Timmy 3 times in each after that, you will successfully fulfill the conditions of the Halloween and receive a reward.

Changed files in this update

GhostExile Content Depot 1807081
  • Loading history…
Ghost Exile Dev Depot 1807082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link