Update 1.1.1.0b

Increased the radius of interaction with Timmy

The character's speed on the stairs in the museum has been increased

AI Improvements - the minimum noise threshold of the microphone has been increased to create a sound that the ghost can hear

Fixed a bug where customers could not accompany the soul in the world of shadows

Soul in the world of shadows on the map the museum is now being created at a normal height

Updated the description of the event in the lobby

Reduced RAM load

Fixed bugs on some maps

Many people have a question - "how to play an event?". You need to catch Timmy 3 times during the order, after you have caught Timmy 3 times in the basket at the entrance to the house you will receive a gift in the form of a random consumable, as well as the overall progress in the lobby will increase by + 1, that is, you need to play at least 20 matches and catch Timmy 3 times in each after that, you will successfully fulfill the conditions of the Halloween and receive a reward.