Strangeland is now TRANSLATED in Korean!!



We are honored and grateful to announce the release of a Korean translation for Strangeland, courtesy of volunteer translator Hyewon. To opt into the translation go to your Steam Library, right-click on Strangeland, and select Properties. Within Properties, set the language to Korean.

This translation has presented extraordinary challenges. On a technical level, the engine in which the game is made, Adventure Game Studio does not easily support non-Roman-alphabet languages, and it required a great deal of work by our coder, James Spanos, to make the translation function. On a linguistic level, Strangeland's complicated wordplay and interwoven references required not only deft translation but thoughtful localization. Hyewon worked closely with the writer/designer Mark Yohalem to find a way to convey the text's original meaning in Korean.

This translation would not exist without Korean streamer Kimdoe, who featured Strangeland on a webpage entitled "I want this game to be translated in Korean." Hyewon found Strangeland through that website, and answered Kimdoe's call. After many months of tireless work and testing from [smolder], James, and Mark, the translation is at last complete.

If you encounter any bugs or errors, please let us know in the Steam forum, or you can email us at mark@wormwoodstudios.com.

It is our hope that this translation becomes a bridge between Strangeland and a new group of players. And we are immensely thankful to [smolder] for building that bridge.