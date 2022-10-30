Migration to Unreal Engine 5

A new patch is finally available! We took way longer than expected, but we added some content to make

up for the wait.

We did a bunch of optimization and also took the time to upgrade the engine from Unreal Engine 4.27 to

Unreal Engine 5.0. For those of you who might be disappointed by the current performance of the game,

we take this issue very seriously and we will continue to work on it as more options will become

available from the engine.

Another major change is the first localization update! Don't hesitate to report anything on the discord

as always. We also added more content on the desert map to make it more exciting to play.

What's next?

Some of you might be hyped to hear that we have laid the groundwork for multiplayer and is in

developement, however our next priority is an update to the physical system. We think that it is better

to reach a final and stable physic system before adding any major feature.

NEWS:

DirectX 12 is now the default RHI on Windows.

Added the experimental Vulkan RHI. You now have options at launch to choose your renderer on Windows.

Added the media player in game.

Added Portuguese, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Russian, Spanish and French localization.

You can no longer record replay while in race mode.

Removed center calibration.

Added "Use Guide" button in control options.

Added "Reset inputs" button in control options.

Added a popup in game if the choosen device is not detected.

Added slowmotion feature on cinematic mode (Press x to toggle).

Added new contents in Desert map.

Added new main menu background.

IMPROVEMENTS:

Reduced disk usage by half.

Updated map and race selection preview.

Improved resolution scale quality with Temporal Super Resolution.

Improved ghost replay stability with variable fps.

Improved path trajectory.

Improved graphics default settings. You need to use the button "Detect recommended settings" in the

video settings to see its effect.

Removed dynamic resolution setting.

Upgraded the unreal engine version from UE 4.27 to UE 5.0.

Improved overall performance.

Improved media player UI.

Improved physics stability, especially with low fps.

Improved UI scaling overall.

Improved number of axes with the number available from the selected device.

Improved path system with a single line instead of multiple arrows.

Improved fisheye effect.

Reduced intro volume.

Changed default inputs for Drone Mode Cycle (Tab -> D) and Toggle HUD (Left Alt -> Left Shift).

Updated challenge, race path looks and performance.

Updated a few items position on the hud.

Improved some graphics settings selection widget.

