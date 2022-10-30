Migration to Unreal Engine 5

A new patch is finally available! We took way longer than expected, but we added some content to make
up for the wait.
We did a bunch of optimization and also took the time to upgrade the engine from Unreal Engine 4.27 to
Unreal Engine 5.0. For those of you who might be disappointed by the current performance of the game,
we take this issue very seriously and we will continue to work on it as more options will become
available from the engine.
Another major change is the first localization update! Don't hesitate to report anything on the discord
as always. We also added more content on the desert map to make it more exciting to play.
What's next?
Some of you might be hyped to hear that we have laid the groundwork for multiplayer and is in
developement, however our next priority is an update to the physical system. We think that it is better
to reach a final and stable physic system before adding any major feature.
Join the community!
You want to report a bug or discuss with other players? You can find the link to the discord server
directly in the game in the main menu.
Thank you & Have fun!
NEWS:
- DirectX 12 is now the default RHI on Windows.
- Added the experimental Vulkan RHI. You now have options at launch to choose your renderer on Windows.
- Added the media player in game.
- Added Portuguese, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Russian, Spanish and French localization.
- You can no longer record replay while in race mode.
- Removed center calibration.
- Added "Use Guide" button in control options.
- Added "Reset inputs" button in control options.
- Added a popup in game if the choosen device is not detected.
- Added slowmotion feature on cinematic mode (Press x to toggle).
- Added new contents in Desert map.
- Added new main menu background.
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Reduced disk usage by half.
- Updated map and race selection preview.
- Improved resolution scale quality with Temporal Super Resolution.
- Improved ghost replay stability with variable fps.
- Improved path trajectory.
- Improved graphics default settings. You need to use the button "Detect recommended settings" in the
video settings to see its effect.
- Removed dynamic resolution setting.
- Upgraded the unreal engine version from UE 4.27 to UE 5.0.
- Improved overall performance.
- Improved media player UI.
- Improved physics stability, especially with low fps.
- Improved UI scaling overall.
- Improved number of axes with the number available from the selected device.
- Improved path system with a single line instead of multiple arrows.
- Improved fisheye effect.
- Reduced intro volume.
- Changed default inputs for Drone Mode Cycle (Tab -> D) and Toggle HUD (Left Alt -> Left Shift).
- Updated challenge, race path looks and performance.
- Updated a few items position on the hud.
- Improved some graphics settings selection widget.
FIXES:
- Fixed a collision in the challenge "Ruins power loop" in the map "Alpine Ride".
- Fixed dshot idle not working when your stick was at 0.
- Fixed an issue with the optional axis "Restart Scenario" when set to None.
- Fixed the input preview going wild when auto detecting optional axes.
- Fixed reset double tap in race mode freezing the countdown.
- Fixed an issue when a race was not ending correctly if your ghost was finishing first.
- Fixed max fps selection setting.
- Fixed the ghost not recording the first 0.05 seconds of the race.
- Fixed an issue when clicking on the map would unselect your activity.
