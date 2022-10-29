_The battles update

This update is focused on bringing a second batch of improvements on the new war mechanics while also focusing on battles.
For the occasion of the new update, Server 4 is being restarted with a fresh new game starting today.
War escalation
An important feature missing in the casus-belli update was a war escalation system, allowing a main belligerent to pursue multiple casus-belli within a same war or a defender to push for its own casus belli in return if he wins.
Patrolling
Patrolling is an Action that can be performed by Formations. This action puts the Formation in a permanent patrolling state until a different order is given to it. While the patrolling is active, the formation monitors adjacent territories and auto-intervene against enemies in range if the conditions are met.
Violating rights-of-passage
It is now possible to ignore the lack of right of passage with another State and pass through anyways, but it allows the other State to attack any intruders on its territory without a war declaration. It also triggers any Patrol.
Population auto-defense
Population auto-defense has been re-implemented, meaning it no longer is possible to raid a 300 habitants territory with only 2 soldiers.
Indirect co-belligerence
The update also introduces the "indirect co-belligerence" penalty to discourage the practice of parallel bogus wars used by large nations.
Deployment collisions
It will no longer be possible to deploy multiple troops in the same position, as they now occupy tiles which are displayed in red when using the strategic tool.
As armies can move in and out of territories, it is still possible to end up with troops having colliding deployment orders. In such situation, the troops are auto-redeployed. First trying to place them in the same area, then in nearby areas, and then if everything is full they get redeployed randomly nearby.
Defensive mode no longer requires manual defensive zones: instead it will default to the local "area" (any contiguous enclosed space).
This means you no longer need to fill your fortifications with defensive zones to match each enclosed space: you can directly put the troops in defensive mode and they'll defend the whole area.
The strategic tool view has also been cleaned up to make more complex fortifications easier to see.
Battle AI threat maps
The new implementation of "threat maps" which should significantly improve the battle AI behavior is almost completed.
This means that now, the battle AI can consider the threat of enemy positions and not just the terrain and fortifications.
It can now select to breach walls or climb in the places that are not covered by defenders instead of going for the cheapest way in, and it can walk around the range of archers or towers.
Fortifications restrictions
There will now be a maximum number of allowed gates and towers depending on the status of a territory.
The current upcoming limitations are:
- countryside: no gates, 2 towers, no walls, 20 platforms
- outpost: 1 gate, 4 towers, 40 walls, 20 platforms
- hamlet: 2 gates, 4 towers
- village: 4 gates, 8 towers
- town: 6 gates, 12 towers
- city: 8 gates, 16 towers
The goal of this feature is to reduce the over fortification of countrysides causing wars to be too static and too centered around sieging. This will prevent the turtling of fortifying every single countryside and will favor more pitch battles in open fields.
Battle survival rates
This update introduces "survival rates" and retreats after battles, meaning a formation that was entirely "killed" in a battle will no longer be completely destroyed.
Some units will survive and the broken formation will retreat in a nearby location.
A broken formation will auto encamp, have 0 AP, and all its troops will have to recover before they can battle again.
This means in the example of a troop of 20 archers "killed" in battle, after the battle you could end with about 6 "wounded survivors".
This will be represented by a troop of 0/6 remaining archers (same as when there's insufficient population to maintain a troop), that will slowly recover to 6.
This represents the convalescence of soldiers.
- Defeated defenders in regional centers cannot retreat, and a defeated formation is therefore really destroyed.
- The winner of a battle gets a better survival rate than the defeated.
- survival rates are currently between 30 and 45%
Battle visuals improvements
This update brings visual improvements to battles, now with dust & blood.
Units also have better collisions during melee top stop all of them merging into a single tile where you can't see what's going on, as well as a reaction from defending units bracing for impact.
_The battles update
v0.6.1
- increased minimum default distance between primitive spawns in persistent preset to "1.8"
- added option to control spawns target nb and minimum distance in "new game" UI
- cleaned up "new game" UI
- blocked ordering relocation of capitals to non-regional centers
- automatic territorial claims when a foreign state settles a territory adjacent to your capital
- increased Politics Points rewards from startup missions
- added "famine" loyalty factor: below 50% vital needs population loyalty drops exponentially (max -75)
- added 'indirect-cobelligerence' ( one army is assisting defense of another army against a common enemy but not sharing a common war) morale penalty in battles
- in raiding campaigns, war escalation for the agressor is immediate
- implemented war escalation system
- cost of fabricating claim during a war +50%
- implemented "Patrol" action for formations
- rebellions and partisans now use "Peons" instead of "Snouts".
- re-implemented territory people's auto-defense
- added new "peon" unit (peasant snout)
- added auto withdrawal of troops when breaking rights of passage
- it is now possible to violate rights of passage, but armies can be attacked by the owner of the territory without a war declaration
- implemented survival rates after battles
- troops below 25% of their max troop size now merge with other troops of the same type automatically.
- fortification now limited by territorial status
- reorganized resource categories to allow better targeting in raid orders
- fixed embarked units able to land on elevated tiles without climbing
- allies in a war now also have the action "liberate" instead of "occupy" , returning territories to the original owner automatically instead of becoming occupants of their own ally's land
owner during war
- improved battle melee visuals: added dust fx for moving units and combat
- improved battle melee visuals: added blood fx
- improved battle melee visuals: better matching of enemy units in combat
- battles AI: implemented threat map
- battles AI: improved inter-area pathfinding
- battles: climbing now disabled for formations including animals, cavalry or elephant units.
- battles: fixed bug of battle display not starting when already in the territory as a battle starts
- battles: fixed ally units inter-zone pathfinding sometimes ignoring gates as a free passage causing them to break or climb instead
- fixed UI bug with mouse coordinates on platforms and water
- deployment tools: allowed defensive mode outside of defensive zones -> defaults to defend whole area instead
- Battles: implementd area limit of deployments based on the area surface of fortifications.
- optimization: migrated troop units coordinates calculation to the c# DLL
- deployment tools: improved display of defensive zones and areas.
- optimization: migrated nodal pathfinding to c#
- improve readability of fortification display layer
- migrated & unified pathgrid zoning to c#
- fixed bug of characters still paying taxes to previous nation superior even after leaving the nation
- fixed bug of territory staying with "occupied" status when auto-liberated during armistice
- fixed territory culture stat calculation issues in very low population territories
- fixed raiding campaign bug causing battles morale to not affect agressors
- fixed problem of settlements with 0 Actives unable to rebel
- fixed ground items spawning over stairs
- fixed bug allowing to change stock policies of resources in occupied territories
- fixed buf with missing war reparations in a multi-parallel wars situation
- fixed bug allowing to diband formations in empty territorial claims
- fixed issues and bloat with territory deployment data
- fixed pathfinding bug + minor optimization
- fixed battle display glitch where units still target dead enemies in melee
- fixed bug where "liberate" action was unavailable on indirectly occupied countrisides
- fixed bug of indirectly occupied sub-territories remaining as occupied when freed by its original
- fixed issue causing too frequent spawning of herds near settlements.
- fixed bug where troop units would not collide with cliff edges of walls.
- fixed bug where main belligerents could get a "whitepeace" treaty on top of the normal armistice treaty.
- fixed 0 produced culture issue for new settlements.
- fixed building water platforms not updating dynamic water properly
- fixed Postal building not auto distributing service
Previous Patches:
- animals can no longer burn down buildings
- fixed territory menu icon showing up for empty claimed territories
- fixed still being able to change territorial status of indirectly occupied territories
- fixed bug in market order in server 1
- character changing status (ex becoming inactive) now also triggers timer that prevents despawning
- fixed inactives still despawning while at war
- fixed inactive territories despawning before minimum decay timer after a change in ownership
- cleanup timers in regdata for despawning and cultural integration
- fixed bug allowing some capital buildings to be functional in non-capital territories
- fixed advanced government buildings missing the requirement for proper builders
- fixed barbarians raiders not despawning when back to camp
- fixed being able to only build 1 water mill per territory
_
