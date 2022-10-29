Content Update - October 2022

Hi all! Pleased to announce a substantial set of updates and additions to Lingo - Level 1. Many thanks to our awesome community for their input, efforts, and energy. It's been an AMAZING month for Lingo!

New Stuff

New mid-sized midgame room, codename Ceiling Room. You'll know it when you see it.

New small-sized endgame room, codename Smiley Room.

New small-sized endgame room, codename Hangry Room.

New large-sized endgame room, codename The Lab. Getting here is a little painful.

Expanded Challenge Room. If you ace the test, you're not properly tested.

Nine New Achievements. Go for it, you overachievers!

New Mastery Panels. Still not sure how many!

Updated Stuff

Performance tweaks. Performance continues to be a source of much pain and frustration, but the fixes here should help.

Persistent settings. Settings now save to disk so you don't need to update them every time you play.

False walls mode is now properly referred to as a cheat.

Clip View will reduce the distance you can see, but doesn't seem to make any difference on my machine. I'd leave it off unless you have a weaker GPU.

Discord button in the main menu.

To celebrate the new achievements, I'm starting a new leaderboard for this "season." Once you've gotten all challenges completed, send a screenshot of your complete achievement list from Steam to Verifications Screenshots to get added to the leaderboard.

Thanks all and happy puzzling!