Content Update - October 2022
Hi all! Pleased to announce a substantial set of updates and additions to Lingo - Level 1. Many thanks to our awesome community for their input, efforts, and energy. It's been an AMAZING month for Lingo!
New Stuff
- New mid-sized midgame room, codename Ceiling Room. You'll know it when you see it.
- New small-sized endgame room, codename Smiley Room.
- New small-sized endgame room, codename Hangry Room.
- New large-sized endgame room, codename The Lab. Getting here is a little painful.
- Expanded Challenge Room. If you ace the test, you're not properly tested.
- Nine New Achievements. Go for it, you overachievers!
- New Mastery Panels. Still not sure how many!
Updated Stuff
- Performance tweaks. Performance continues to be a source of much pain and frustration, but the fixes here should help.
- Persistent settings. Settings now save to disk so you don't need to update them every time you play.
- False walls mode is now properly referred to as a cheat.
- Clip View will reduce the distance you can see, but doesn't seem to make any difference on my machine. I'd leave it off unless you have a weaker GPU.
- Discord button in the main menu.
To celebrate the new achievements, I'm starting a new leaderboard for this "season." Once you've gotten all challenges completed, send a screenshot of your complete achievement list from Steam to Verifications Screenshots to get added to the leaderboard.
Thanks all and happy puzzling!
