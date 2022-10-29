Viracocha update v.0.5.0

The Viracocha update is here! Version 0.5.0 unlocks the first version Snek Workshop level editor, allowing you to design your own snek puzzles and share them on Steam Workshop.

Share your challenges!

You can make a fun and/or fiendish puzzle of your own and publish it to the Steam Workshop, or you can subscribe to other people's creations. When you subscribe, the level should be downloaded automatically, and the game will keep track of which levels you've completed. The "Archisnekt" achievement is now unlockable when you create your first level, and of course levels count towards the "Pillar of the Community" achievement, if you are working towards that.

Tiles galore!

In the current version you can make puzzles using water pits, obstacles, different heights, buttons, spikes, doors, rails and more. (Only a few features aren't available yet: NPCs, light trails and magic tiles.) You can also choose a theme: dungeon, palace, temple, and garden (day or night). Custom levels can be as big as 20x20 tiles. Before you publish your own level, you have to solve it at least once, so you can be sure that every level on the workshop is possible to solve.

Lots of Help

Every button in the level editor has a detailed tool-tip explaining how to use it - just hover your mouse pointer to read. (English only for now, but we'll add translations for these in the future.) If you need any help or have any questions about the level editor, just ask on the Snek Discord or start a thread on the Steam Workshop discussion board.

This update is named in honour of the Incan god Viracocha, the creator. According to pre-Inca mythology, Viracocha made the cosmos, and humans, taught them how to make things of their own, and also later travelled the earth in a form a bit like a wandering wizard, teaching civilisation to his people. He's the namesake of this update because the Snek Workshop is all about building and sharing your own creations.

If you enjoy Temple of Snek, be sure to leave a review (https://store.steampowered.com/app/1208590/) to let people know. If you have an feedback or comments, or a bug to report you can do that using the feedback form in-game (F8) or by joining us on the Discord (https://discord.gg/MBkyN5EvHR). By joining the Discord you can also get in on beta updates and help shape the game with feedback and suggestions.

The Viracocha update builds on top of the Kukulkan update, which included the new hint system, shareable snek patterns, and a two-thirds-finished Story Mode. The next major update will be ...drumroll... v.1.0.0, the Quetzacoatl update! This will have the finished version of Story Mode, including the final act and the big finale, new puzzles, music and set-pieces, translation updates, and will also be the completion of Snek in Early Access.