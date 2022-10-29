Día de Muertos - Day of the Dead Event!

Honour the Spirits of the Dead during Día de Muertos!

Through early November, we’re honouring the spirits of the dead with our most spiritual seasonal event, Día de Muertos running from 1st November - 14th November!

Seasonal Trait: The Spiritualist

Our new seasonal trait for Día de Muertos is The Spiritualist. On days when The Spiritualist does not play in, they may decorate a sugar skull offering using any pattern of their choice.

The pattern of the offering will then dictate how the spirits decide to reward The Spiritualist. Each different pattern leads to a different event, so the more times you're The Spiritualist and the more attention you pay, the more you can control the response of the spirits!

Make an Offering Every Day

Play Paper Pirates during Día de Muertos and you can make an offering to the spirits once per day! Play a game each day, and after your voyage you'll receive a gift from the bounty board!

There are four candle-themed outfit pieces for you to collect from the daily quests, so make sure to play a game of Paper Pirates four times before the celebration ends on the 14th November!

Limited Time Costumes

During Día de Muertos, Sam Sherbot and Nat O’Bother have some new customisation options available to unlock in the Shop Ship! If you buy a customisation option during Día de Muertos, you can use it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of Ship Shop items available during Día de Muertos is:

Outfit Shop

Faces - Calaveras (Cobwebs)

Faces - Calaveras (Flowers)

Faces - Calaveras (Horns)

Faces - Calaveras (Toreador)

Faces - Crystal Ball

Faces - Boney

Hands - Boney

Shirt - Boney

Feet - Boney

Coats - Mariachi Jacket

Ship Shop

Hull - Day of the Dead Hull

Sails - Sugar Skull Sails

Masts - Day of the Dead Mast I

Masts - Day of the Dead Mast II

Masts - Day of the Dead Masts III

Extras - Candles

Additionally, during Día de Muertos pirates will be able to wear either of two unique hats - La Calavera Catrina and Parrot (Skeleton) is available to everyone in voyages started during the event. Once the event’s over, the hats will disappear from your collection until next year!

Sacred Sugar Skulls

Go on a sailing adventure during Día de Muertos, and your crew will have the chance to decorate an offering to honour the spirits that have passed! Three randomly chosen pirates will each choose a pattern for a region of the sugar skull, and depending on the particular design that's chosen, the spirits will reward you in a different way.

Every pattern will always lead to the same reward, so once you've found a good one if you convince your crew to recreate it, the same reward will happen again!

A Special Spiritual Bot

Invite bots into your game during the Día de Muertos, and you may find one of the regular crew replaced with a special La Catrina-themed bot! She’ll only join your games during the Día de Muertos event, but she has her very own personality and appearance for you to enjoy.