Matter of Save Games!

Hi here it is King Lykan speaking to you and I am happy to inform you that save game features have been implemented in the Demo, so you will not have to go through long sessions to get to the maximum upgrade level allowed in the Trade And Magic Demo!

You can delete the saves in the main menu by clicking on the slime or by pressing the X button on the Gamepad.

Saves also include the completion of the tutorial, so once you complete it, you will never find any Scrolls in the middle of your shop.

The funder bundle will soon be available on Steam and you can grab three limited edition skins for when the game is released in early access.

The demo will be updated constantly and I expect it will have much of the core functionality for the upcoming Steam Next Fest, which Trade And Magic will be attending.

I'll keep update the game with love and determination.

Yours - King Lykan -