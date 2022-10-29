 Skip to content

WasteLand Express 废土快递 update for 29 October 2022

Steam WorkShop

Share · View all patches · Build 9827907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Important Notice] Steam Creative Workshop
The version of Creative Workshop to be released tonight is actually installed (please do not go to the workshop to subscribe before the version is updated, which may conflict with the existing old mod)
To prevent new players from using outdated tools, we will delete all old mod files in the group after the version is updated tonight
Existing mod files will become invalid, and failure of some non beautified mods (such as new props and characters) may lead to game errors, so please subscribe to the corresponding mods in the creative workshop after updating, and then start the game
If you do not want to use the new creative workshop, you can close the steam update, and the old mod file will continue to be used

