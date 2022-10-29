Steam WorkShop

[Important Notice] Steam Creative Workshop

The version of Creative Workshop to be released tonight is actually installed (please do not go to the workshop to subscribe before the version is updated, which may conflict with the existing old mod)

To prevent new players from using outdated tools, we will delete all old mod files in the group after the version is updated tonight

Existing mod files will become invalid, and failure of some non beautified mods (such as new props and characters) may lead to game errors, so please subscribe to the corresponding mods in the creative workshop after updating, and then start the game

If you do not want to use the new creative workshop, you can close the steam update, and the old mod file will continue to be used